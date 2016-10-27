Elderly man gains access to home four years after court grants order

After four years of legal battles with his wife of more than 65 years, Mr Abdul Latiff last Tuesday gained access to the bottom flat of his Bel Air Park house.

The elderly man was able to access his home following a fresh court order granted by Justice Nareshwar Harananan.

According to Latiff’s attorney, Arun Gajraj, the fresh order was for his client to obtain a copy of his house keys from his wife, Lillian Latiff . If the woman failed to do so, the Judge ordered Latiff to breach the locks to get access to his property. That was what he did – breach the locks.

Mrs Latiff is reported to have violated five previous court orders of a similar nature. An act, her relatives say constituted grave disregard for the local judiciary.

Latiff, 87, and his wife Lilian, 81, made headlines a few years ago after he was locked out of his matrimonial home in Bel Air Park. The couple had lived overseas for an extended period but the troubles started after the couple returned home.

Mr Latiff reportedly endured a traumatic four years being locked out of his home in Georgetown and from another home in a parallel legal proceeding in Canada.

He however remained defiant. In the last two years five court orders were granted, including an order by Justice Harnanan for Mrs Latiff to provide keys to the property so that valuation officers could conduct an appraisal. The woman ignored the orders.

Then similar orders were granted by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Justice Diana Insanally and Justice Roxanne George but all were also ignored.

On Tuesday Justice Harnanan again ordered the woman to provide a set of keys to Mr Latiff, failing which the locks would be breached. She reportedly refused to surrender the gate keys. Mr. Latiff was therefore forced to break the lock to gain access to his home.

Shirene Latiff, the couple’s daughter said that there has been reluctance to file an order of contempt against her elderly mother “because at 81 years old the authorities will tend to be sympathetic towards her. The woman is capitalising on this age factor,” the daughter said.

Prior to gaining access to his home the elderly man is said to have been staying with family and friends

Last year, Justice Dianne Insanally ruled in favour of Mr Latiff. The ruling represents a potential victory for a very vulnerable man whom otherwise would have been a victim of fraud by his own wife.

The legal ramblings began prior to the court ruling which awarded Latiff his share in the property together with costs.

Mr Latiff was a Berbician farmer who sustained serious injuries to his leg in a farming accident in 1980.

When New Amsterdam hospital wanted to amputate the leg, Mr Latiff discharged himself and went overseas for medical attention. He wanted to ‘die with both his legs in place.” On regaining health Mr Latiff worked in the US and remitted funds to support his family back in the Corentyne.

During periods of unrest in Guyana the wife was afraid for her life and encouraged Mr Latiff to sell out their Berbice matrimonial property, cattle and farm equipment and move to Georgetown.

In addition to the funds garnered from the sale of matrimonial property in Berbice, Mr Latiff sent foreign currency to help pay for the Bel Air Park house.

The wife concluded the purchase and sale agreement while Mr Latiff was out of the jurisdiction. She proceeded to apply for a deed of title (Transport), registering the property in her name only.

“There was a lot of trust” and Mr Latiff never bothered to change the registration of title documents when he returned to Guyana four years after the purchase.

Thirty years later, that trust was breached when the wife expressed that she has disposed of the property by giving it to one of their 11 children to the exclusion of all others, including the owner, Mr Latiff.

In an attempt to justify her actions the wife told a story and swore that Mr Latiff ‘abandoned’ her when he went to the US leaving her to ‘cut rice with grass knife’ to make a living and support herself.

But, when Mr. Latiff was locked out of his matrimonial home in Bel Air Park, he moved to the courts to secure his rights to his property.