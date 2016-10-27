Cuba marshaled international support against embargo

Yesterday’s U.N. General Assembly vote was the 25th time Cuba has marshaled international support against the embargo and Cuba usually wins overwhelming support for a resolution which is non-binding, President of the Guyana-Cuba Solidarity Movement (GCSM) Haleem Khan said.

He explained that U.S. sanctions cost Cuba over $4.6 billion last financial year.

He joined the call on U.S. President Barack Obama to do more to ease the pressure in the spirit of improved relations between the two countries.

“The blockade is the main cause of the economy’s problems and obstacle to development,” Khan asserted.

Khan noted that since Presidents Obama and Raul Castro stunned the world in December 2014 by announcing they would work to normalize relations, the Cold War foes have opened embassies, restored commercial flights, opened travel options and negotiated agreements on issues affecting the environment, law enforcement, the postal service and communications.

Obama, who visited Cuba earlier this year, has also gradually poked holes in the embargo through executive orders.

More than 100 U.S. business delegations have visited Cuba since 2014 and around 300,000 Americans are expected to arrive this year under looser travel restrictions. U.S. telecommunications companies have signed roaming agreements, a Carnival cruise ship makes regular stops and a Havana hotel is under U.S. management.

But many U.S. companies say the embargo makes business nearly impossible.

Cuba and its people trust that they can count on the growing support of the international community in their legitimate claim to put an end to the blockade.

“We need to have the 24 resolutions adopted by the international community at the UN General Assembly respected. By an overwhelming majority, the UNGA Member States ask for that absurd policy to be put to an end, along with respect for international law and the fulfillment of the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, the Guyana Solidarity President said “Therefore we invite the senators and representatives of the United States to take a historic step on the side of ethics, justice, freedom and peace, in voting to lift the blockade against Cuba, for the benefit of both peoples.”