Latest update October 27th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cornelia Ida, Zeeburg triumph

Oct 27, 2016 Sports 0

Cornelia Ida and Zeeburg SC were crowned champions when the West Demerara Cricket Association held its long overdue T20 finals on Sunday at Joe Vieira Park.
Cornelia Ida defeated Wales CDC 149 runs in the morning fixture. Batting first Cornelia Ida managed 187-7 after the game was reduced to 15 overs due to rain. Akshaya Persaud struck 77 (3×4, 8×6) and Richie Looknauth 77 (3×4, 8×6). Omesh Danram got 1-29.
Wales CDC were routed for 38 in eight overs in reply. Looknauth claimed 3-12 to earn the man-of-the-match award, while Shameer Khan had 2-2 and Persaud 2-7.
Zeeburg overcame All Youths SC by 28 runs in their encounter. Zeeburg took first strike and posted 195-7. Anthony D’Andrade stroked 60 while Amrit Rai made 45 (4×6) and Safraz Karim 31. Kelvin Leitch snared 3-32 and Imtiaz Ghanie 2-30.
All Youths SC responded with 167 in 19.1 overs. Ghanie slammed 43 and Sanjay Persaud 33; Mark Jeffers captured 3-16 and Yetesh Dhanpaul 3-36. D’ Andrade was named man-of-the-match.

More in this category

Sports

Rising Sun Rodeo… Clown, Joker and Tamer expected after missing last year

Rising Sun Rodeo… Clown, Joker and Tamer expected after missing...

Oct 27, 2016

With just a few days to go before rodeo day it has been confirmed that the Clown, the Joker and Tamer are all expected to be back in as preparation continues for the only coastland Rodeo activity...
Read More
Uprising overcome Silver Bullet

Uprising overcome Silver Bullet

Oct 27, 2016

Cornelia Ida, Zeeburg triumph

Cornelia Ida, Zeeburg triumph

Oct 27, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket Nedd (96), Bookie (45*) shine with the bat Chase Academy battle Christ Church in Zone final

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket ...

Oct 27, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EBFA Riley’s hat-trick guides KK Warriors to big win over Herstelling Raiders

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 27, 2016

Ansa McAl onboard with GFSCA for Guyana Softball Cup 6

Ansa McAl onboard with GFSCA for Guyana Softball...

Oct 27, 2016

GSL prepares for nationwide 10/10 tourney

GSL prepares for nationwide 10/10 tourney

Oct 27, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch