Cornelia Ida, Zeeburg triumph

Latest update October 27th, 2016 12:55 AM
Cornelia Ida and Zeeburg SC were crowned champions when the West Demerara Cricket Association held its long overdue T20 finals on Sunday at Joe Vieira Park.
Cornelia Ida defeated Wales CDC 149 runs in the morning fixture. Batting first Cornelia Ida managed 187-7 after the game was reduced to 15 overs due to rain. Akshaya Persaud struck 77 (3×4, 8×6) and Richie Looknauth 77 (3×4, 8×6). Omesh Danram got 1-29.
Wales CDC were routed for 38 in eight overs in reply. Looknauth claimed 3-12 to earn the man-of-the-match award, while Shameer Khan had 2-2 and Persaud 2-7.
Zeeburg overcame All Youths SC by 28 runs in their encounter. Zeeburg took first strike and posted 195-7. Anthony D’Andrade stroked 60 while Amrit Rai made 45 (4×6) and Safraz Karim 31. Kelvin Leitch snared 3-32 and Imtiaz Ghanie 2-30.
All Youths SC responded with 167 in 19.1 overs. Ghanie slammed 43 and Sanjay Persaud 33; Mark Jeffers captured 3-16 and Yetesh Dhanpaul 3-36. D’ Andrade was named man-of-the-match.
