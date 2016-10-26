Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:30 AM

West Demerara Secondary School congratulates Joanna Archer

West Demerara Secondary School yesterday officially showed 1their appreciation for the outstanding athletic performances of rising middle distance star, Joanna Archer when the school donated a pair of running shoes.
Headmaster of the school, Harrinarine (full name) told Kaieteur Sport that Archer has been doing well in sports for a long time and the school wanted to recognise her efforts publicly with the donation.
“It’s the school’s donation to Archer; the school has seen it fit to recognise her for her contribution to sports,” Harrinarine said, adding that West Demerara Secondary School are serious about extra curriculum activity.
Archer is a double Inter-Guiana Games gold medalist in the 800m and 1500m and was also part of the winning 4x400m team. She also won her junior female category at the Courts 10k race and is a gold medalist at the Boyce and Jefford Classic.
Archer has shown consistency on the track this year and is one of the athletes to watch out for in the future. As Headmaster Harrinarine said, West Demerara will be giving her full support at the upcoming National Schools’ Championships next month.
“As far as I know, Archer is the first athlete from our school to record such performances and we want to say congratulations to her. We expect her to continue to do well,” the West Demerara Secondary School Headmaster noted.
Archer is a fifth form student of the school, who will be writing eight subjects at the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) and according to Harrinarine, the exemplary student-athlete is expect to excel.
He informed that his school is a model of what Minister of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine is insisting, which is a serious inclusion of extra curriculum activities on the schools’ curriculum. Harrinarine said that apart from the exploits of Archer in sports, his school also has a nationally acclaimed choir.

