Wakenaam Stelling to be rehabilitated

Bidder Amount Errol Cush Contracting Services $18.5M Ivor Allen $27.8M Pooran Manman General Contracting Services $13.8M A.P.Thomas & Sons Contracting Services $30.4M S. Maraj General Contracting Service $11.8M Khans Construction & Transportation Service $21.1M R.Maraj General Contracting $15.4M Ashraf Ali $18.6M M. Sookai Contracting Service $13.7M H.Nauth & Sons $24.9M

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, opened tenders yesterday for the Rehabilitation of Wakenaam Stelling. The residents of Wakenaam, in the past, were particularly vocal about what they deemed as substandard service at the Wakenaam stelling.

The procuring entity was listed as Transport and Harbours Department (THD). The Engineer’s Estimate was announced at $21.8M.

Tenders yesterday opened for the construction of a Registration Office in Blenheim, Mahaicony, Region No.5. The procuring entity was listed as Office of the Elections Commission. And the engineer’s estimate is $25.9M

Bidder Amount G. Singh Construction Service $33.5M W&R Builders $41.8M Devcon Construction & Contracting Services $35.6M I.Ramlall General Construction Service $34.6M K&P Project Management Company $33.8M Lynton Nickles Enterprise $35.7M Rocco Pallace Incorporated $35.2M R.Kissoon Contracting Services $25.4M JPM’s General Construction & Engineering Services $26.8M Ruth’s Construction Service $28.6M

Tenders were also opened for the supply and installation of LED Lamps and occupancy sensors. The procuring entity was listed as the Guyana Energy Agency

Bidder Amount Gafson’s Industries Limited $5.6M H.Nauth & Sons $5.9M The Fix-it Depot $3.8M Engineering & Construction Incorporated $4.9M Syntec Incorporated $2.9M Massy Technologies Guyana Limited $13.9M

Also under the procuring entity for the Guyana Energy Agency bids were opened for the supply and installation of seven complete 10k Wp Grid-Connected solar Photovoltaic system

Bidder Amount Farfan & Mendes $35.3M Gafoor’s Industries Limited $28M Engineering & Construction Incorporated $42.7M Dynamic Engineering Company Limited $47.2M Meditron Incorporated $41.1M

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was listed as the procuring entity for the construction of concrete fence, drains and vehicle port. The engineer’s estimate is $5.9M.

Bidder Amount Courtney Benn Contracting Service $5.3M RP Construction Agency $5.5M Ayeni Hatton Construction Company $4.4M Ramano Builders $5.3M James Foster $5.5M

The procuring entity for the Ministry of Education consultancy for review of design and supervision for the three General secondary schools.

Consultants Deen & Partners & SRK Engineering and Associates Limited IDP Ingeneria Inniss Engineering, CR Marshall, Andrey Marks Hydroplan (Germany)

One tender was opened for the consultancy for design and supervision of works for the supply and installation of electrical wiring and breakers for standby generator power supply. The procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of Finance.

Bidder Amount Webster’s Engineering & Consultancy $960, 000

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure was listed as the procuring entity for the consultancy for feasibility study and design for the Linden Kwakwani Road corridor, Region No. 10

Consultants SRK,Ngineering & Associates Cemco & Ghenova Ingeneria