US security official to testify in local gold smuggling case

A United States Border Protection Officer is slated to give evidence via audio video technology (SKYPE) in the matter for which East Bank Essequibo businessman, Christopher Baldeo, is on trial for smuggling a large quantity of gold to New York.

The disclosure was made by head of Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) Senior Superintendent, Sydney James.

Christopher Baldeo, a Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo businessman, was accused of smuggling four gold bars worth $25 million to the United States between February 6 and February 7, 2015.

During a previous appearance in court, the police prosecutor asked the Court for yet another adjournment to allow for a request to be made to the US for the relevant certified and notarised documents to show that the gold was declared in New York.

For overseas documents to be legally admissible in court of another jurisdiction, they first must be notarized and certified in the country of origin.

Guyanese investigators are alleging that Baldeo, who is not a licensed gold exporter, did not declare the gold to Customs Officers before departing Guyana through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on February 6, 2015.

According to James, this matter has been ongoing for the last year. It came up yesterday before City Magistrate Judy Latchman.

However given its special circumstances (video conference) in which the witness is set to testify, the matter was adjourned to November 3 when the video conferencing would be conducted at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

The SOCU head explained that the application was made to the court for the matter to be transferred from the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

In addition, James said that a number of other overseas based officials will give testimony via SKYPE. James said, too, that there are a number of cases of gold smuggling engaging the attention of the court.

The government said recently, that it was working to put measures in place to stop the smuggling of gold out of the country.

Earlier this year, Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman disclosed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States (US) Homeland Security are looking into the issue.

According to Trotman, on an annual basis some 50%-60% of Guyana’s real gold productions is smuggled out of the country, which would take production levels to just under one million ounces.