Top performers emerge from Berbice academic competitions

As part of New Amsterdam Town Week-2016 activities, the Ministry of Education (Region Six) in collaboration with the New Amsterdam Town Hall held its first activity yesterday.
The event was a Creative Writing and Quiz Competition held at the New Amsterdam Town Hall. In the opening of the day’s event, Mayor of New Amsterdam, Mr. Kirk Wynter, and Deputy Mayor, Winifred Haywood, both welcomed and wished the competitors well.

The winners of the competiton in the primary division. From left Rehanna Grant of St. Therese’s Primary the top prize; Mera Jagarnauth, of Gangaram Primary, the runner up position; and Ezra Minty of Sheet Anchor Primary, the third spot.

From left, Ashyanna Khan of Tutorial Academy, the first runner up; Ray Persaud of Berbice High School, the winner, and Rita Persaud of Canje Secondary, the second runner up.

Among the schools that participated in the Quiz competition were Friends Primary, School of the Nations, Edinburgh Primary, St. Therese’s Primary, Lochaber Primary, Fort Ordnance Primary, Cumberland Primary, Sheet Anchor Primary, All Saints Primary, Overwinning Primary, St Aloysius Primary, Gangaram Primary and Rose Hall Estate Primary.
The contestants were questioned on Modern Technology, Global Warming, Abuse, LCD, Recycling of Materials and General Knowledge of New Amsterdam by Literacy Coordinator, Simone Dainty.
After the three rounds, the judges awarded Rehanna Grant of St. Therese’s Primary the top prize. Mera Jagarnauth, of Gangaram Primary, obtained the runner up position and Ezra Minty of Sheet Anchor Primary the third spot.
Berbice High School, Canje Secondary, School of the Nations, Tutorial Academy, Berbice Educational Institute and Vrymen’s Erven Secondary were among the six schools that participated in the Creative Writing (Essay) Competition
The Creative Writing Competition focused on topics such as “Preserving the Rainforest”, “Modern Technology has a place in our Secondary Schools”, “Effects of Global Warming” among others.
Rita Persaud of Canje Secondary was the second runner up; Ashyanna Khan of Tutorial Academy was the first runner up and Ray Persaud of Berbice High School captured the top prize.
Certificates will be given to all participants.

