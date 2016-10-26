Teen, alleged accomplice charged with M’cony shopkeeper’s murder

Shackled at both hands and feet, 24-year-old Davananad Rampersaud and his 14-year-old accomplice appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

Rampersaud, of Good Faith Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, and his teenage accomplice were implicated in the cold blooded killing of Mahaicony businesswoman, Bibi Nesha Shairoon.

Shairoon, 56, of Lot 4 Novar Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was engaged in a deadly confrontation with bandits at her residence on October 17, 2016.

According to initial reports, the bound body of the woman was discovered in her home after neighbours reported that something was amiss.

The mother of three who operated a small shop out of the bottom flat of her house, was found lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom with her feet and hands tied together. Her head had been bashed in and her body was in a state of decomposition.

A frying pan which was found at the scene of the robbery is believed to have been used to bash the woman to the head. Police investigation later led to the arrest of the woman’s 14-year-old neighbour and (Rampersand) a 24-year-old male from the same village.

The accused appeared visibly distressed as they made their way from the courtroom of Magistrate Zamilla Ally- Seepaul, following the reading of the joint indictable charge.

They were not required to plead. They were unrepresented by counsel. The facts were presented by Police Prosecutor Hattie Anthony.

Following a brief in-camera hearing before Magistrate Ally Seepaul, the matter was transferred to the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court for November 14.

Until such time, Rampersaud was remanded to prison while his teenage accomplice will remain at a juvenile detention centre.

According to the reports, the cops believe that the woman was killed after she put up a fight with the perpetrators who proceeded to steal a quantity of cellular phones, phone cards, a music set and cash among other valuables from her shop, which is attached to the front of her home.

It was reported that the teen was arrested a few hours after Shairoon’s body was discovered while his friend was apprehended the following day.

The 14-year-old was aware of the woman’s home and yard. Four months before she was murdered, someone had gone into her home and stole a quantity of phone cards from her microwave—she had allegedly suspected the teenager.

Her relatives believed that whoever robbed Shairoon back then may have killed her last Saturday, since the persons went into the microwave again and stole phone cards.