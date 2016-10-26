Sports database to be unveiled today

GINA, GUYANA, – The National Sports Database is set to be unveiled today by Director of Sports Christopher Jones. The Database will feature athletes from various disciplines; monitor their training and other development as well as have information on coaches.

Director of Sports, Christopher Jones said it is very important that local coaches are sent abroad to be trained and certified. Jones was at the time responding to a question by the Government Information Agency (GINA), as it relates to the capability of local coaches in training athletes for future Olympic games.

Jones pointed out that, bringing persons from overseas is also strategic and important, because local coaches have to be up to standard as well.

“In terms of coaches as well, those persons will be in such a database, so we will be able to know what resources we will have, in terms of personnel and who the persons that need to be upgraded are,” Jones said.

The Director further explained that having coaches certified with the requisite skills by the international sporting body, they will be better able to train athletes in their various disciplines.

GY Direct a networking company will be responsible for setting up the sports database at a cost of approximately $2.8 million GD.

Additionally, Jones said that the database will also have a Facebook page, a website, and will chronicle and feature athletes of the past, and their accomplishments.