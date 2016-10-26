Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sports database to be unveiled today

Oct 26, 2016 Sports 0

GINA, GUYANA, – The National Sports Database is set to be unveiled today by Director of Sports Christopher Jones. The Database will feature athletes from various disciplines; monitor their training and other development as well as have information on coaches.
Director of Sports, Christopher Jones said it is very important that local coaches are sent abroad to be trained and certified. Jones was at the time responding to a question by the Government Information Agency (GINA), as it relates to the capability of local coaches in training athletes for future Olympic games.
Jones pointed out that, bringing persons from overseas is also strategic and important, because local coaches have to be up to standard as well.
“In terms of coaches as well, those persons will be in such a database, so we will be able to know what resources we will have, in terms of personnel and who the persons that need to be upgraded are,” Jones said.
The Director further explained that having coaches certified with the requisite skills by the international sporting body, they will be better able to train athletes in their various disciplines.
GY Direct a networking company will be responsible for setting up the sports database at a cost of approximately $2.8 million GD.
Additionally, Jones said that the database will also have a Facebook page, a website, and will chronicle and feature athletes of the past, and their accomplishments.

More in this category

Sports

West Demerara Secondary School congratulates Joanna Archer

West Demerara Secondary School congratulates Joanna Archer

Oct 26, 2016

West Demerara Secondary School yesterday officially showed their appreciation for the outstanding athletic performances of rising middle distance star, Joanna Archer when the school donated a pair of...
Read More
Career best batting and bowling from Hope and Jaggesar demolish Sri Lanka A

Career best batting and bowling from Hope and...

Oct 26, 2016

Windies nightmare continues with series loss

Windies nightmare continues with series loss

Oct 26, 2016

Chanderpaul, Goniah guide United All Stars to victory

Chanderpaul, Goniah guide United All Stars to...

Oct 26, 2016

GTT National Indoor Hockey Tournament…

GTT National Indoor Hockey Tournament…

Oct 26, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket

Oct 26, 2016

Guyanese place fifth, sixth at UWI- Spec International Half Marathon

Guyanese place fifth, sixth at UWI- Spec...

Oct 26, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch