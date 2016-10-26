Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:30 AM

Record number of teams lining up for Bel Air Lions Domino Tournament

Oct 26, 2016 Sports 0

With the new date for closing entries now set for this Friday, 4Organisers of The Lions Club of Bel Air Domino Competition scheduled to be played on October 31, at the Lions Civic Centre, Enachu Street, Section ‘N’ Campbellville is hoping to attract a record number of teams for the fund raising event which starts at 12:00hrs.
Lion Orlando James, who spoke with this newspaper, confirmed that the Georgetown Dominoes Association whose responsibility it is to run the tournament had requested that the date for registration be pushed back to accommodate the anticipated large number of teams interested in being part of the venture.
James said that because many teams are seeing the event as an important civic duty, they do not want to miss the opportunity to contribute to the worthy cause and have signaled their intentions to participate.
The winning team will receive $100,000 and a trophy, while second and third placed finishers take away $60,000 and $40,000 respectively. A special prize will be given to the Most Valuable Player.
The sponsors on board are: Clear Waters, Colin Talbert Contracting Services, ART Sawmilling Enterprise, Hamid’s Hardware, N. James Consultancy, Creative Jewellery & Pawn Shop, Trophy Stall and others.
The proceeds will be used to support the poor and needy.
Meanwhile, registration forms could be collected at Faye Joseph’s residence at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt, Ramchand Auto Spares on Sheriff Street and Ray’s One Stop Auto Spares on Sheriff Street and contact could be made to Orlando James on tele#665-1235 or Rodwell Phillips on tele#686-0632.

