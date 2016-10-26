PI into KNews grenade attack… KN Staff no-show, Prosecution witness grilled by defence attorneys

Two Kaieteur News staff did not show up in court yesterday to testify in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the June 4, grenade attack on the newspaper even though they were told to be there for 9am the previous day.

When the case was called yesterday, the court orderly called the names of James Baptiste and Omar Bynoe several times but got no response. The orderly then informed Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that he got “no answer, no appearance.”

Inquires were made from the Magistrate as to the whereabouts of the two witnesses. In response, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that the witnesses were notified that they had to attend court.

The Chief Magistrate ordered that the witnesses be summoned.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 Durban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property.

Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail. The other accused remain on remand.

Howard is unrepresented by an attorney. Alfie Garraway is being represented by Attorneys Stanley Moore and Glenn Hanoman, while Attorney Neil Bollers is defending Williams.

Kevin Walters, a security guard of Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, continued his testimony yesterday.

He was cross examined by the defense counsels.

Walters was grilled by attorney Stanley Moore and Neil Bollers. Under Cross examination he told the court that the only reason he was testifying was to keep his job.

According to the witness testimony, he was present when what appeared to be a grenade was handed over to Shemar Wilson, who is still wanted by police for questioning in relation to the offence.

The explosive device was allegedly handed over by Alfie Garraway at his (Garraway’s) home. Under cross examination the witness was asked if one of his responsibility as a security guard is to inform police about any suspicious incidents or matters relating to crime.

Several times during the questioning, the witness remained silent and at some points he stuttered in response. To some of the questions, he stated, “I was only trained to use my gun in a professional manner.’’

This PI continues today.

At the last court hearing, Walters told the court that it was Garraway who gave what appeared to be a live grenade to Shemar Wilson. According to Walters, Garraway told Wilson that the explosive device is to be thrown at “Kaieteur News man black Lexus.”

Wilson had told the court that he is acquainted with the three accused. He said that Howard is the nephew of his reputed wife. He also stated that he knows Wilson. The witness told the court that from time to time he would visit the home of Garraway and would see the three accused along with Wilson.

Glenn Lall, publisher of Kaieteur News had testified that he is unaware if Garraway and Williams, or any other individual(s), have resentment towards him or Kaieteur News. He recalled smiling after he was shown an object which appeared to be a grenade lying next to the front wheel of his vehicle, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street, Georgetown, several metres south of the media house.

He explained that he did not believe the instrument was a grenade and instructed his security staff to contact police for verification.