OUR WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM

In school, we were taught that Guyana is a land of many waters. Water is a vital nutrient to the human body. It makes up more than two-thirds the human body weight, and without it, people will surely die.

According to medical experts, water serves as a lubricant in digestion and all other body processes. The human brain is made up of 95 percent of water, blood is 82 percent and the lungs, 90 percent.

Water shortage has been happening for over two decades. And while the privileged few are having water flowing through their taps without interruption; it is agonizing for the vast majority of people. It is an embarrassment for a country that has celebrated 50 years of independence.

The visible suffering by people across the length and breadth of the country demands that everyone takes a no-nonsense approach and force the government to solve the more than two decades old water crisis.

It is true that the water crisis did not start yesterday. Potable water shortage in Guyana has existed for decades and even though the people lament the situation, not much has been done by previous governments to improve the system.

This government must take the bull by its horns and alleviate the water shortage.

The last administration’s failure to put a comprehensive plan in place to remedy the situation is beyond dispute. But the blame game has to stop or else the situation will only deteriorate.

Promises cannot quench the appetite of the people who continue to break pipelines to access water to cook, wash dishes or take a bath.

The government and by extension, GWI, must place the restoration of uninterrupted water supply on its agenda, with the aim that an ever expanding housing projects means the country’s water needs will increase.

It has been forecast that the amount of water needed to increase by 30 percent in the next 20 years to support a growing population, businesses and tourism. Providing a better life for all as promised should start with providing potable water for all. Time like water is running out.

May be the government should come clean and confess to the nation that the problem is much bigger to solve than it had anticipated. It is clear that the situation is unacceptable. But to go forward, the government must involve all stakeholders to help solve the water crisis.

The truth is almost everyone knows that the system is broken and unless swift action is taken by the authorities to fix it, then definitely, it will get worse.

The government must increase the supply of water by investing in the digging of more wells.

It has already undertaken such a project in the Rupununi. It is also repairing those wells dug by the previous administration with substandard materials.

Many have collapsed and this has contributed to the water shortage of which many people speak.

Such a shortage is more pronounced in rural Guyana where people have grown to depend on the elements. Many had storage tanks that collect rain water.

Or the use of water could decrease by asking people and businesses to use less, or use technology to monitor its use. A third option is to offer incentives which would reward the good usage of water and punish the wastage of it.

Either way, the supply and demand of water have to be brought under control. People need water, but we should avoid the Turkish proverb: “When one man drinks while another can only watch, Doomsday follows.”