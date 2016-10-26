New Town Clerk for Bartica

Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

The town of Bartica has announced the appointment of Phebe Wallerson as Town Clerk of the Municipality.
Wallerson, who holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology from the University of Guyana, brings to the post a wealth of administrative experience, having spent the last four years overseeing the Guyana Red Cross Resilience Project in Bartica, the Ministry of Community announced yesterday.
Reacting to her appointment, Wallerson said she is humbled and honoured to have been given the opportunity to serve in the town of her birth.
The Town Clerk noted that while she is fully aware of the volume of challenges facing the town, she is reassured by the fact, that there is much potential in Bartica’s natural and human resources.
Wallerson, who is also a writer, blogger and poet, stressed that despite the town’s various teething issues, such a status quo is quite normal for a municipality in its infancy.
“I choose to invest in looking towards all of our potential instead. I see so much potential on account of the support and dedication shown to us by Central Government and the David Granger Administration,” the Town Clerk said.
She expressed confidence in what she termed the “superb leadership” of the Mayor Gifford Marshall and Deputy Mayor, Kamal Persaud adding that, she is greatly motivated by the strength and hard work of the council.
“I pledge to give of my energies and ingenuity as I rely on the wisdom of the law, the goodness of the Bartician Spirit and the love I have for the people,” Wallerson stated.
Her vision is to see Bartica advancing in steady strides towards becoming a township that offers its citizens the comfort of modernized living.
“Having and utilising the full potential of all the resources the town possesses while simultaneously engaging in sustainable, environmental practices, I envisage in Bartica advancing towards being a unique tourist destination,” the new Town Clerk predicted.

