NDIA pays contractor $$M years after contract ends

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has been caught in more controversy. The Office of the Auditor General has found that the Authority continued to pay a contractor for repairs to equipment years after the contract was supposed to have ended.
In his 2015 report, Auditor General Deodat Sharma highlighted a contract for the operation, servicing and monitoring of (NDIA) Hydraulic Excavators, Bulldozers and Draglines.
Sharma said that the contract was signed in November 2010, and the duration for the services was two years, with a completion date of September 13, 2012. Sharma reported that the contractor was to be paid $24,700 per day.
Even if the contractor worked every day for the two years straight, he was only supposed to have been paid $18M. But, the unidentified contractor was handed over $384M.
Sharma said that while the contract period expired on September 13, 2012, payments were still made to the contractor in the amounts of $129.107M, $106.085M and $40.831M for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively.
Sharma was keen to note that this occurred even though no extension of time was given.  Sharma said that the “total payments made to the Contractor up to the time of reporting in September 2016 were $384.683M.”

