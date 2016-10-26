MPs need more training in use of Standing Orders –Clerk

– Some don’t read or show interest in learning them

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, agrees with critics that some Members of Parliament (MPs) do not know how to impartially interpret the Standing Orders, let alone how to use them.

Isaacs said the Constitution of Guyana empowers the National Assembly to make its own rules of procedure. These are known as Standing Orders. He said that Members of the Assembly have been operating under the same orders since 1969, with a few amendments made over the years.

The Standing Orders outline procedures for sittings of the Assembly, order of business and introduction of bills, among other matters.

Isaacs said that he has found in many instances that some politicians, who may be aware of a few Standing Orders, often interpret them to suit their own purpose.

He added, “But the clerk, he is more objective, he gives the right interpretation. And apart from that, some Members of Parliament don’t show interest in learning the Standing Orders or they don’t even read them.”

The Clerk of the National Assembly said that this is not a case that is unique to Guyana.

However, to promote the effective use of the House in this regard, Isaacs said that he hopes to hold training sessions for Parliamentarians in the near future so that they can improve their use of the Standing Orders. He stated that the MPs do require more training in this regard.

Isaacs said, “We have had a few MPs, including Jermaine Figueira, who has been making requests for the past year for me to organize training sessions for all Parliamentarians with regard to the use of Standing Orders and their interpretation.”

The Clerk said that while he has had “a busy year” thus far, he is looking forward to having this done in 2017. Isaacs said the matter has to be discussed with House Speaker, Dr. Barton Scotland.

He said that training sessions would be dependent on the funds made available for the Parliament in the new fiscal year.