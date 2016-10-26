Letter to the Sports Editor…

Peters corrects Johnson on GCB Elections Injunction, BCB not involved

Dear Sports Editor,

I refer to a recent article by sports journalist Sean Devers headlined, “Johnson Wants Better Club Structure in the East Bank Essequibo” and wish to highlight a glaring inaccuracy therein. Mr. Alvin Johnson is reported as saying that he is unable to convene his 2016 Annual General Meeting which is usually held on the second Friday in November of each year. Johnson attributed that situation to an injunction obtained by the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) preventing the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and its members from holding elections.

This is totally misleading since in fact it was court order no 2014-HC-DEM-CIV-CM-106 issued by former Chief Justice (ag) Ian Chang which stopped all elections of the GCB and its members. Mr. Chang further ordered that the substantive matter take its normal course.

That matter, I am of the opinion, is no more than a flimsy challenge to the Guyana Cricket Administrative Act in order to frustrate the election process.

The following organisations are the ones who contrived and obtained the injunction:

1. The Guyana Cricket Board

2. The Guyana Cricket Board, represented herein by its Secretary Anand Sanasie.

3. The Demerara Cricket Board

4. The Demerara Cricket Board, represented herein by its Secretary, Lalta Digamber.

5. The Essequibo Cricket Board.

6. The Essequibo Cricket Board, represented herein by its President, Fizul Bacchus.

7. The East Bank Cricket Association.

8. The East Bank Cricket Association, represented herein by its Vice President Rohan Sarjoo.

9. The Eccles Cricket Club

10. The Eccles Cricket Club, represented herein by its Vice President, Johnny Azeez.

11. Cricket Guy Inc.

The Defendants were:

1. The Attorney General of Guyana

2. The Minister of Culture Youth and Sport.

It is interesting to note that one Lalta Digamber who signed as Secretary of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) as well as all other Executive Members of the DCB have been legally restrained by way of court order numbers: 2013-HC-DEM-CIV-W-26 and 2014-HC-DEM-CIV-492. The fact remains that he was never elected to that position and may very well be in contempt of court.

It is therefore the very group masquerading as the GCB that orchestrated the challenge to the law so that they could continue to unlawfully run cricket in Guyana indefinitely. Knowing how the court system works in Guyana, they are hoping it takes forever for the matter to be heard and determined. The Berbice Cricket Board had absolutely nothing to do with that injunction.

I believe that Johnson has either set out to deliberately mislead the public and besmirch the good name of the BCB or his memory has gone into an irreversible descent.

I trust that he does the proper thing and issue a retraction together with an apology to the BCB.

Yours in Sport,

Malcolm Peters

Former President/Life Member

Berbice Cricket Board

Editor’s note

Nowhere in the article written by Sean Devers did Alvin Johnson say that he unable to convene his 2016 Annual General Meeting which is usually held on the second Friday in November of each year due to injunction, since he said only the GCB and its members (DCB, BCB,ECB) cannot hold election.

Devers was under the impression that injunction Johnson was talking about was the one by the BCB. Devers apologies to BCB for stating that Mr. Alvin Johnson mentioned the BCB when it was not so.

Mr. Peters is correct in all regard.