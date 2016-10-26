Letter to the Sports Editor…

Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:30 AM
Thanks to Mr. Devers for justifying his misquoting of me
Dear Editor,
Nothing is special about Forbes Daniels! I Forbes Daniels in responding to Mr. Devers’ letter in the Kaieteur News 24th October 2016 edition, wants to let it be known that at no time did Mr. Devers advise me as he so states in his letter paragraphs 5 and 6. Paragraph 5 and 6 reminds me of the yesteryear calypso, Lying Competition, paragraph 13 and 15 gives me justice for my effort in protecting my name.
Paragraph 17 in his letter, I want him to know his 715 words he can multiply by hundreds of millions, Mr. Devers I don’t care a damn, because what I said, I said it in the public. I guess paragraphs 5 and 6 are about 90 words so with 715 multiply by hundreds you are sure to wear the crown.
I Forbes Daniels am not prepared to be your fall guy even if I do go down. Mr. Devers, how did you not hear me when I said over and over that I am getting out of the cricket arena very soon? I would continue to read your article even if it is character slaying. In paragraph 19 you wrote bad things continue to happen when good men do nothing, I say when they allow themselves to take the fall. I have wasted enough time on Mr. Devers article E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB- Forbes Daniels. I take my leave to continue to do what I love.
Forbes Daniels
Former flat foot pork-knocker
Cricket coach and manager of 2016 Franchise Team
Oct 26, 2016West Demerara Secondary School yesterday officially showed their appreciation for the outstanding athletic performances of rising middle distance star, Joanna Archer when the school donated a pair of...
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
This must be the only country in the world where you cannot pick up the newspapers and read the comments of a university... more
The poultry industry in Guyana sits comfortably behind high protective tariffs on extra-regional feed. Yet, it has still... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more