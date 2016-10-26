Letter to the Sports Editor…

Thanks to Mr. Devers for justifying his misquoting of me

Dear Editor,

Nothing is special about Forbes Daniels! I Forbes Daniels in responding to Mr. Devers’ letter in the Kaieteur News 24th October 2016 edition, wants to let it be known that at no time did Mr. Devers advise me as he so states in his letter paragraphs 5 and 6. Paragraph 5 and 6 reminds me of the yesteryear calypso, Lying Competition, paragraph 13 and 15 gives me justice for my effort in protecting my name.

Paragraph 17 in his letter, I want him to know his 715 words he can multiply by hundreds of millions, Mr. Devers I don’t care a damn, because what I said, I said it in the public. I guess paragraphs 5 and 6 are about 90 words so with 715 multiply by hundreds you are sure to wear the crown.

I Forbes Daniels am not prepared to be your fall guy even if I do go down. Mr. Devers, how did you not hear me when I said over and over that I am getting out of the cricket arena very soon? I would continue to read your article even if it is character slaying. In paragraph 19 you wrote bad things continue to happen when good men do nothing, I say when they allow themselves to take the fall. I have wasted enough time on Mr. Devers article E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB- Forbes Daniels. I take my leave to continue to do what I love.

Forbes Daniels

Former flat foot pork-knocker

Cricket coach and manager of 2016 Franchise Team