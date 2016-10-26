Housing units under construction at Onderneeming

Some 43 residents of Hopetown, West Coast Berbice, and its environs are soon to benefit from low cost housing through Food-For-The-Poor.

The organization has acquired a number of house lots from the Hopetown Multipurpose Coop Society, and has begun construction of 43 two-bedroom houses aback of Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice. The area is generally referred to as Nineteen or Fort Wellington.

Each unit will be completely fitted with sanitary facilities, as well as standard black tanks. Each would be painted before it is handed over to the home owners. There are plans to have utility services available in time for when the lucky people take up residence in their new homes. Authorities are planning to hand over the houses in November.

The housing scheme would also be fitted with a recreational facility and playground.

According to an official of the Hopetown Cooperative, they are pleased to be involved in a project of such nature , despite some of the challenges they faced.

Authorities explained that church organizations were involved in identifying the needy within the society thereby assisting in the selection process.