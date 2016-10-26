Govt. explores options for former Barama concessions

The government is exploring several ways to utilise the forest concessions that Barama has given up.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said that the administration has begun a review “to determine whether we can use the concession as is, as a carbon sink and earn from it, or whether we can give it out.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) are still to meet with stakeholders to determine the way forward on what to do with the concession.

“There are some interests shown. (We are to decide whether to) give it out entirely to one group or whether we can make parts of it available to smaller loggers,” the Minister explained.

Barama announced via a press statement last week that it would not be renewing its 1.6M hectares forest concession agreement with the government after the concession expired on October 15.

However, the company indicated that it would continue its value added forestry production which includes sawmilling, plywood manufacturing and veneering.

Minister Trotman told GINA that there is an opportunity for small loggers to supply the company’s factories. “We’re still to get into discussions with them where this will go.

It may be an opportunity for smaller loggers to supply Barama with the logs so that their production continues and other people get a better bite of the cherry,” Trotman said.

Meanwhile, companies in the forestry sector have been taking steps to ensure that value is added to forest products. There has been a concerted effort by the government to ensure added value to forest products locally.

He said that large concession holders like Vaitarna and Variety Woods are “very good examples” of companies making strides in adding value to forest products.

“(Companies) have been taking steps bringing in mills, maybe not the best mills but the fact is, that they are making moves and we’re supporting them because we see there’s an intention to add value to their production lines and we’re supporting that,” Trotman said.

The Iwokrama sawmill came in for praise from the Minister for its work in adding value to forest products.

“They are doing good work in terms of not just producing logs or exporting logs, but lumber that is specifically sawed or planed and prepared for export markets,” Trotman said.

GFC is facilitating training of stakeholders in key aspects of value added manufacturing.

GFC is also exploring skills training and capacity building in sawmilling to encourage added value to forest products. Additionally, the GFC is working with the Forest Products Development and Marketing Council of Guyana (FPDMC) to seek additional markets for these products.

With regards to Barama, the Malaysian-owned company had over 800 employees up to last year.

It was engaging with Government since last year for a new agreement after 25 years here.

However, the company admitted that world prices and significant challenges have forced it to rethink its operations here.

It has sawmills and a veneer plant at Buck Hall, Essequibo River as well as sawmills and a plywood factory at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

In terms of employment losses, from both locals and overseas workers, Barama is estimating several hundreds.

However, Government, through the GFC and labour officials, is embarking on talks with the company.