Govt. considering municipal courts

Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:30 AM
The government is considering setting up municipal courts countrywide to deal with violations of municipal laws.
Speaking with councillors in Region Two over the weekend, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, said the need for the courts is being advanced by various organisations.
According to Bulkan, repeated calls for municipal courts have been made by the Georgetown City Council and the Private Sector so that delinquent taxpayers and other violations can be dealt with expeditiously.
Speaking with the Region Two councillors, Bulkan explained that since engaging the Georgetown City Council and holding similar engagements with other councils across the country, the administration is considering setting up municipal courts as a mechanism to address these and other disregard for the authority of municipal councils and non-adherence to regulations.
“It is coming through clear, in all our engagement with all our local government organs, that we would need a dedicated court to be able to address infractions and violations at the local (government) level,” the Minister said, in a Government release.
Bulkan noted that unless there is an effective and functioning mechanism, the councils would not be able to meaningfully address and arrest activities which do not help the functioning of the councils.
According to Bulkan, councils have been complaining not only of their inability to rake in outstanding monies owed by delinquent taxpayers, but issues such as illegal roadside vending and illegal building construction have also been affecting their revenue bases and impeding their effective functioning.
The issue of roadside vending was raised during the meeting with the Region Two councillors.
Bulkan told the councillors that municipal courts would help bring resolution in an expeditious and efficient manner, to the issues.
A municipal court is one whose jurisdiction is limited to a specific municipality. These courts preside only over cases and offences that take place within their jurisdiction. They provide a for
Oct 26, 2016West Demerara Secondary School yesterday officially showed their appreciation for the outstanding athletic performances of rising middle distance star, Joanna Archer when the school donated a pair of...
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
This must be the only country in the world where you cannot pick up the newspapers and read the comments of a university... more
Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more