GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket

Dindyal, Singh lead Diamond Sec to E/Bank zone final

Phillips, Smith, Barker register fifties in GT Zone

By Sean Devers

Movindra Dindyal battled fatigue to fashion a magnificent 97, while left-arm spinner Anil Singh snatched 5-14 from 3.4 overs to give Diamond Secondary a 69-run win against Soesdyke Secondary at Everest in yesterday’s East Bank Zone Semi-final in the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30-over cricket tournament.

The innings of Dindyal spanned 93 balls and included eight fours and a six. It began from the first ball of the game and ended off the last ball of his team’s innings when he was run out looking for two.

But by then Dindyal, who turned 12 on the 10th of this month, had rallied Diamond to 184-8 in 30 overs on a flat track and fast outfield. Mark Fredericks (29) added 85 in 18 overs with Dindyal for the fourth wicket before the pint size opener shared in a 57-run ninth wicket partnership with Brandon Teixeira (13*).

Leron Crawford (3-46) and Deoraj Khan (2-16) did the damage with the ball for Soesdyke who fell for 115 in 21.4 overs despite 38 with five fours from Ridge Rajaram and 22 from Crawford who reached the boundary four times.

Dindyal (2-20) and Phillip Mcturk (2-19) offered support for Singh to take Diamond to Friday’s Zone Final against Friendship Secondary at Everest from 10:00hrs.

Diamond lost their first wicket in steaming heat when Akeem Hendricks (1) was LBW to Crawford at 9-1. Romario Persaud (4) was a spectator as Dindyal, whose timing and power belied his age, tore into Crawford and his new ball partner Charles Benjamin with a flurry of audacious boundaries before Persaud was run out at 32-3 in the fourth over.

Crawford bowled Mcturk for a duck a run later but Dindyal and Fredricks batted with great assurance for the next 18 overs. Dindyal reached his 50 from 53 balls with a square drive off John Blair but tiredness stepped in after reaching his second fifty in two matches to follow-up the 82 he made in his last match.

Fredericks missed a big swing and was bowled by Khan at 118 to trigger a collapse which saw Diamond losing four wickets for nine runs as Dindyal was fast running out of partners.

Dindyal got a second wind and tucked Crawford dismissively to the mid-wicket boundary and with three overs to go, stepped on the gas.

Dindyal, eyeing his first ever century stroked Blair over mid-off for four before smashing Benjamin for a six and a four off the first two balls of the penultimate over in which Teixeira lofted Benjamin for six.

When three short of joining Sachin Singh and Rajendra Singh with a three-figure score, Dindyal, who plays for GYO in GCA cricket, was run out of the last ball.

When Soesdyke began their run chase Rajaram and Crawford offered some hope but once they were dismissed, it was all overs as Singh went to work.

In the Georgetown Zone, Tucville Secondary destroyed David Rose Secondary by 133 runs at Everest.

Godfrey Phillips who reached his 50 from 23 balls with 10 fours and a six, top scored with 66 and got support from Leon Chesney (36), Julian Bamfield (18) and Mario Perriera (17) took Tucville to 182-6 in 20 overs with Aaron Glasgow getting 2-17 for David Rose, who were bowled out in 12.3 overs for 49. Marlon Bouling took 3-11.

At GNIC, Shemar Smith (74) hit eight sixes and two fours and added 164 for the fourth wicket with Omar Barker, whose unbeaten 71 was decorated with three fours and six sixes after joining forces at 10-3 to see Lodge Secondary to 207-3 from 20 overs.

South Ruimveldt were shot out for 51 in 10.4 overs as Troyton Louisy (3-15), Smith (3-6) and Darnel McAlister (2-12) took eight wickets among them in the 156-run win.

The competition continues today with the North Zone semis at Bourda and DCC.