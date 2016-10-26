Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

Duo charged with murdering North West miners

Two men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, yesterday,  jointly charged for two counts of murder.
It is alleged that both Roberto Miggins, 25, and Quacie Benjamin, 32, at Ten Miles Backdam North West District, murdered Mario Pozzer whose body bore a gunshot wound. The miner was travelling to the backdam on an ATV when he was gunned down. The killing occurred between October 12 and October 13, last.
The second charge alleged that on October 14, at Mazawini Backdam, North West District, they both murdered Hillary Smith. Smith was shot and killed during an invasion at his camp when gunmen with high-powered rifles entered his camp and opened fire. His body was found after the gunmen escaped with a quantity of raw gold.
The two men were not required to plead to the indictable charge read to them in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Benjamin, a father of two, was represented by Attorney Leslie Sobers.
According to the lawyer, his client resides at Fitzburg, Port Kaituma. The Attorney went on to say that his client is an excavator operator and has a strong alibi in relation to his whereabouts on the days in question.
Attorney Euclin Gomes is representing Miggins.
They will make their next court appearance on November 2,  at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

