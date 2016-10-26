De crooks getting expose

De more you wuk wid Government de more stupidness you does see. De Ministry of Finance does give out nuff contract and when de wuk done de people does get pay. Some does get big advance and never do no wuk but that was de way to share out money. Is things like that use to mek people talk bout how money circulating.

Was not a case of people doing honest wuk; was a case of de government just sharing out money. And if anybody want talk dem would know that is nuff money share out.

Imagine one contractor should get a cheque fuh $251,000. De account go to a clerk. This is a bright person who pass Maths at CXC. Imagine this bright clerk write a cheque fuh $2,510,000. That mean that de person get more than $2 million extra.

Dem boys want to know if de boss didn’t check de voucher before he sign de cheque. Then when de man go to pick up de cheque, de counter clerk had to see de discrepancy but that didn’t happen.

Some people seh that in this thiefing business you got to let in a lot of people. That is why de contractor only pay back $300,000. That is he share of de money. But this story got laugh because de accountant seh that he gun tell de man to pay back de rest of de money. But he ain’t gun do that because he done pay back wha he get.

Dem boys also got to talk bout de Tender Board. This Board got some scamps and dem boys gun talk bout de whole story tomorrow.

Some people tender fuh a project and de Tender Board seh that one of de companies ain’t reach de qualification mark. This is de best company in de country fuh that kind of wuk suh de management decide to write and threaten to go to de Bid Protest Committee.

Dem boys still laughing. Right away de company qualify. But dem boys gun talk more about that.

Talk half and watch how de crooks getting expose.