Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Construction worker falls to death from scaffold

Oct 26, 2016 News 0

Dead: Mark Anthony Hodge

Dead: Mark Anthony Hodge

A 23-year-old construction worker is now dead following a fall from a four-storey high scaffold at the new Texila American University Construction worksite at Providence, East Bank Demerara. This occurred yesterday.
The dead man has been identified as Mark Anthony Hodge from Lot 482 Good Intent, West Bank Demerara. Hodge was reportedly in the centre of the scaffold at approximately 15:15 hrs with two other workers on either side.
The scaffold allegedly became shaky from moving around the site. This resulted in him losing his balance. It was reported that his feet hooked on the scaffold before he fell, the other two workers reportedly grabbed onto the scaffold.
Hodge was then taken the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was reported to have broken his neck due to the fall.
Hodge’s brother, Seon Hodge, also worked with him at the construction site. He was working there for approximately two and a half months before his untimely death.

More in this category

Sports

West Demerara Secondary School congratulates Joanna Archer

West Demerara Secondary School congratulates Joanna Archer

Oct 26, 2016

West Demerara Secondary School yesterday officially showed their appreciation for the outstanding athletic performances of rising middle distance star, Joanna Archer when the school donated a pair of...
Read More
Career best batting and bowling from Hope and Jaggesar demolish Sri Lanka A

Career best batting and bowling from Hope and...

Oct 26, 2016

Windies nightmare continues with series loss

Windies nightmare continues with series loss

Oct 26, 2016

Chanderpaul, Goniah guide United All Stars to victory

Chanderpaul, Goniah guide United All Stars to...

Oct 26, 2016

GTT National Indoor Hockey Tournament…

GTT National Indoor Hockey Tournament…

Oct 26, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket

Oct 26, 2016

Guyanese place fifth, sixth at UWI- Spec International Half Marathon

Guyanese place fifth, sixth at UWI- Spec...

Oct 26, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch