Construction worker falls to death from scaffold

A 23-year-old construction worker is now dead following a fall from a four-storey high scaffold at the new Texila American University Construction worksite at Providence, East Bank Demerara. This occurred yesterday.

The dead man has been identified as Mark Anthony Hodge from Lot 482 Good Intent, West Bank Demerara. Hodge was reportedly in the centre of the scaffold at approximately 15:15 hrs with two other workers on either side.

The scaffold allegedly became shaky from moving around the site. This resulted in him losing his balance. It was reported that his feet hooked on the scaffold before he fell, the other two workers reportedly grabbed onto the scaffold.

Hodge was then taken the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was reported to have broken his neck due to the fall.

Hodge’s brother, Seon Hodge, also worked with him at the construction site. He was working there for approximately two and a half months before his untimely death.