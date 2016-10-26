Chanderpaul, Goniah guide United All Stars to victory

Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:30 AM
Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Viendra Goniah struck half centuries to guide United All Stars to a seven-wicket victory over hosts Everest CC Masters when the teams collided in a 35-over fixture recently.
Chanderpaul struck an unbeaten 65, while Goniah made an even half century as United All Stars successfully chased 197 for the lost of three wickets in 18.4 overs. Chanderpaul struck two fours while Goniah hit four fours and two sixes. Former National youth player Akshay Homraj slammed two fours and a similar number of sixes in a cameo 21 to give United All Stars a breezy start before Chanderpaul and Goniah steadied the innings. Terry got 23 while former first class selectee Bhim George made 10 not out. Rajesh Singh, Dwayne Adams and Rakesh Gangaram had one wicket each.
Earlier, Everest were led by a fine 70 from former West Indies U19 player Hemraj Garbarran and 57 from Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Garbarran cracked nine fours and two sixes, while Chanderpaul accounted for seven fours. Sunil Narine had two wickets.
(Zaheer Mohamed)
Oct 26, 2016West Demerara Secondary School yesterday officially showed their appreciation for the outstanding athletic performances of rising middle distance star, Joanna Archer when the school donated a pair of...
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
This must be the only country in the world where you cannot pick up the newspapers and read the comments of a university... more
The poultry industry in Guyana sits comfortably behind high protective tariffs on extra-regional feed. Yet, it has still... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more