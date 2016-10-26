Chanderpaul, Goniah guide United All Stars to victory

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Viendra Goniah struck half centuries to guide United All Stars to a seven-wicket victory over hosts Everest CC Masters when the teams collided in a 35-over fixture recently.

Chanderpaul struck an unbeaten 65, while Goniah made an even half century as United All Stars successfully chased 197 for the lost of three wickets in 18.4 overs. Chanderpaul struck two fours while Goniah hit four fours and two sixes. Former National youth player Akshay Homraj slammed two fours and a similar number of sixes in a cameo 21 to give United All Stars a breezy start before Chanderpaul and Goniah steadied the innings. Terry got 23 while former first class selectee Bhim George made 10 not out. Rajesh Singh, Dwayne Adams and Rakesh Gangaram had one wicket each.

Earlier, Everest were led by a fine 70 from former West Indies U19 player Hemraj Garbarran and 57 from Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Garbarran cracked nine fours and two sixes, while Chanderpaul accounted for seven fours. Sunil Narine had two wickets.

(Zaheer Mohamed)