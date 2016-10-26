Cabinet meetings shifted to Camp Ayanganna

— as repairs start on Presidential complex

Government has announced that it is holding meetings of the Cabinet of Ministers at the army headquarters, Camp Ayanganna.

This is because of urgent repairs that are currently ongoing at the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) complex.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the repairs are in some sections of the main buildings of the complex.

Several rooms, critical to the day-to-day functions, have been affected.

“These urgent works have resulted in some rooms, including Cabinet Room, being temporarily unavailable for use.”

The Government statement said that a “thorough” and “extensive search” was conducted for a suitable space to temporarily host Cabinet Meetings.

The main requirements for a temporary alternative venue relate to privacy and confidentiality, security, document preparation and reproduction, size, cost, accessibility, parking and minimal disruption to traffic and regular business, it was disclosed.

“After consideration of a number of options it was found that the vast majority of these venues did not meet several or some of the most important requirements or were unavailable for the times required.”

The statement said that the only venue which met the requirements was the Officers Mess at Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands.

Camp Ayanganna is also home of army’s headquarters.

The Government statement said that the venue is being temporarily used for Cabinet Meetings until repair works at the Ministry of the Presidency are complete.

“There is no additional cost to the state for use of the Officers Mess,” the statement assured.

Government had been eyeing the Walter Roth Museum, Main Street, to temporarily transfer some of its offices. The idea was shelved after objections.