Britain’s Prince Harry to spend three days in Guyana

Prince Harry will be spending three days in Guyana in December during a tour to the region.

The Prince will be making the official two-week visit to the region next month on behalf of Her Majesty, The Queen.

Kensington Palace has revealed that the Prince will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines, according to royalcentral.co.uk.

The fifth-in-line to the throne will visit the Caribbean between Sunday November 20th until Sunday, December 4th; which coincides with the 50th Anniversary of Independence for Barbados, the 50th Anniversary of Independence for Guyana, and the 35th Anniversary of Independence for Antigua and Barbuda.

A Kensington Palace Spokesperson said: ”Prince Harry is honoured to be representing The Queen, in the year of her 90th birthday, particularly as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Guyana mark their own important anniversaries of independence.

“Prince Harry holds special memories of his last visit to the Caribbean, and of the warmth, friendliness and sense of fun that comes so naturally to this region. His Royal Highness is greatly looking forward to meeting more of the people who call it home, and for the opportunity during this tour to be visiting some countries for the first time.

“This visit will allow Prince Harry to experience more of the unique and individual cultures and traditions of these special Commonwealth Realms and countries. His Royal Highness is grateful to have the chance to visit nations that play such important roles in the Commonwealth, and have extended such warmth to his family for many years.”

The 32-year-old has previously visited Barbados officially in 2010. However, it will be his first official visit to all of the other countries on the itinerary.

The royal tour will begin in Antigua and Barbuda, a country which is celebrating its 35th anniversary since independence from the British Empire. Harry will also visit the nearby countries of St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

The second leg of the tour will take Prince Harry to Barbados, which is celebrating its 50th year of independence.

Kensington Palace says that the Prince is “looking forward to joining the many thousands of Barbadians who will be celebrating this occasion.”

Before the tour comes to an end, Prince Harry will travel to Guyana, which also recently celebrated 50 years of independence.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, in a statement expressed delight of the visit.

”I am happy that we are now able to confirm the dates of Prince Harry’s visit at the start of December. Further details on the programme will follow in due course, but we are excited that the Prince will also be able to travel into the hinterland, as well as undertaking activities in Georgetown.”

Prince Harry while in the hinterlands will witness how eco-tourism and a focus on conservation have changed the lives of the people living there.

“On Her Majesty’s behalf, Prince Harry will unveil a number of dedications to The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a forestry project which invites Commonwealth countries to dedicate indigenous forest to be preserved in perpetuity for future generations. The first dedication was unveiled by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia on their recent tour to Canada,” the British High Commission said.