Black Bush couple, three children plead for help after blaze

A family is now homeless after a fire on unknown origin destroyed their home in Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder.

Roopchand Hemraj, 30, and his wife, Devi Hemraj, 23, of Lot 75 Lesbeholden North, Black Bush Polder during an interview with this publication stated that they lost the place they once worked hard for to build along with all their belongings to a fire.

Hemraj told Kaieteur News that he was not at home at the time of the fire but someone from the village informed him that his house was on fire. According to the 30-year-old, “A bai come and tell me meh house tek fire and me seh no bai me house na tek fire”.

Not believing what he was just told he stated that he jumped on to his motorcycle and sped back to his house where his worst fears were confirmed. His home was already completely burnt. His neighbours had tried in taming the blaze.

The devastated couple who has three children together ages nine, 19 months and three months revealed that although efforts were made to contact the fire service, a unit never showed up. Roopchand Hemraj, a labourer told this publication that after he arrived and saw his house burnt he broke down into tears because everything that he worked hard for was gone.

Meanwhile, Devi Hemraj, stated that she had all the necessities which she reiterated was gained through hard work and buying “piece by piece” until their home was comfortable.

According to Devi. “We had everything, freezer, bed, gas stove, TV, wardrobe and all the clothes burn up”. She stated that her eldest son also had a tablet.

“Right now what li’l bit clothes people help us with we get it in salt bag.” Devi stated that they are currently living with her mother-in-law about a street from what they once called home. Her eldest son was seen back at school.

She said that villagers assisted with school uniforms and school supplies in the wake of the fire so that their children can return to school.

The family is pleading with the public and anyone in the position to assist them to rebuild their small home. “Me na go refuse nothing. Whatever people give me, me go take.”

She did not fail to mention that some relatives have assisted with enough to keep them afloat.

Persons desirous of assisting the Hemraj’s family can do so on 687- 0498 or 653-6523. Persons are asked to lend a helping hand.