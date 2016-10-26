Albion CC take first innings from Blairmont to book final spot

Host Albion CC, led by fast bowling all rounder Josiah Dhani with a mature innings of 88 not out gained first innings points from Blairmont Cricket Club in their semi final clash last weekend when the BCB/NY BUSINESS GROUP U19 tournament continued.

Batting first, Blairmont were bowled out for 120 with Javid Karim scoring 36, Samuel Jailall 23 and D. Persaud 22. Karim and Jailall added 62 for the second wicket, but when they were dismissed, Blairmont lost their way as Kelvin Umrao took 4 for 27, Joshua Harrichand 3 for 27 and off spinner Karan Arjpaul 2 for 22.

In reply, Albion found the going tough and lost three wickets without any run on the board. They slipped further to 17 for 6 before Dhani joined forces with Anthony February to stage a recovery. They put on75 for the seventh-wicket before losing the latter for 38. Dhani stood firm at the other end and rallied with the tail to end on a mature unbeaten 88. Steven Kalimudeen made 18 as Albion made 187 all out.

Bowling for the visitors, Karim took 2 for 26 and pacer Keyon Gangoo 2 for 38.

In their second turn at the crease, Blairmont ended on 69 for 6 when the match was called off. Karim top scored with 30. Omrao took 3 for 16 to end with match figures of 7 for 43.

Albion will now clash with the winner of the other semi final between Rose Hall Town Pepsi and Young Warriors which will be replayed as a limited over game today at Albion Sports Complex. That match was scheduled for last weekend at the Cumberland ground but due to a freak storm, both days were washed out.