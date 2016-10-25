Trinidadian admitted to Guyana Bar

By Isanella Patoir

A Trinidadian national was admitted to the local Bar on Friday, in Georgetown,

by Justice Sandra Kurtzious.

Asif Hosein-Shah, 23, opted to be admitted to the Guyana Bar before doing so in his native Trinidad. He said that he was paying homage to the birthplace of his mother, Bibi Fazeela.

He attended St. Mary’s College, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, where he attained full certificates and was the valedictorian for both CXC/ CSEC and CAPE graduating classes. His academic achievements didn’t leave behind his extra-curricular activities as he was awarded for outstanding community service; he was also the coordinator of the St. Mary’s College Charity Projects and outreach and cultural events.

He then attended the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine Campus. He obtained his Bachelor of Laws here, with first class honours. Hosein-Shah’s study saw him excel at Company Law, Corporate Management Law, Corporate Finance Law, Corporate Insolvency Law, Contract Law, Employment Law, and Discrimination in Employment Law.

His studies included Insurance Law, Intellectual Property Law, Trusts Law, Administrative Law, Real Property Law, Tort Law, Public International Law, Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, International Human Rights Law and Commonwealth Caribbean Human Rights Law.

At UWI he was involved in a number of activities. He was the Constitutional Officer from 2013-2014 for the Inter-Campus Guild Council. He was the President of the UWI Law Society; the Representative of the Faculty of Law (also awarded Faculty Representative of the year); the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee; and the Director of Faculty Outreach Projects to name a few.

He would then move to the Sir Hugh Wooding Law School, Trinidad where his outstanding academic achievements and hard work placed him on the Principal’s Honour’s Roll. He was also awarded for the best overall performance for academic and extra-curricular activities; best performance in Human Rights Specialist Law Clinic and the best performance in Civil Law, Procedure and Practice respectively.

He stated after his admission that his biggest motivation would undoubtedly be his elder sister, Zarah, his angel, who suffers from cerebral palsy. She was defined as the most loving, his greatest blessing and his absolute everything.

“‘When you have had a crappy day, a hug from her would immediately change all that,” he said very affectionately.

He added, “She kept me human while growing up. She makes you want to be the best person that you can be because you know that she is the best person that only she can be.”

In his speech at his Bar Admission, he said that the dedication of his parents brings him no greater joy than to stand here and see the pride on their faces. He is very appreciative of all his teachers, professors, friends and family that would have a played a role somehow in getting him to where he is today.

His family who has always been there for him, especially his late grandfather who used to say that he would become a lawyer and his brother, Arif, would be the doctor. Today his brother is a pharmacist and he is the lawyer.

He wished his grandfather was around today to see that all is falling into place. “I truly believe that life is the best unwritten story narrated by the legacy of the mark we leave. It is therefore my pledge to serve this country when called upon, with the same vigour and passion that has brought me to where I am today,” Asif Hosein-Shah.