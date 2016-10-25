Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM

Tenant's brother-in-law charged with Herstelling murder

Devon Chacon, who is said to be the brother-in-law of a tenant residing at the lower flat of the property where Abdool Ameer Subrati was shot during a robbery, was yesterday remanded to prison on a murder charge.charge-herstellling
His relatives and friends gathered inside the courtroom of Magistrate Judy Latchman to witness the arraignment.
The charge against Chacon, 22, alleges that he killed Subrati during a robbery at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, last Thursday.
The accused, who was represented by attorney Folio Richards, was not required to plead to the indictable charge read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Investigations have so far revealed that Subrati, 44, a father of one, of Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara was shot to the neck during a robbery.
Subrati was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he died while undergoing surgery.

