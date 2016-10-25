Spit Fire burns them up again as Shariff stable continues supremacy

It was another fascinating day of horseracing on Sunday when the Rising Sun Turf Club in collaboration with the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales held a grand one day horserace meet at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice.

In the end it was the Shariff stable with the red hot Spit Fire leading the way that once again showed that they have the mettle to rule the arena with another dominating performance, winning the feature E and lower 1400M event and champion stable honour.

Spit Fire just off a recent win showed its resolve as it took top honours in the feature event.

With the crafty Trinidadian jockey Nicholas Patrick in the saddle, the animal along with the up and coming Media Day of The Elcock stable had to play catch up, by the time they were into the first turn the horses also had some trouble negotiating the turn before they could steady themselves up on the back stretch some distance off.

By that time the race was going at a searing pace with Release the Beast and the others being let loose with fearsome speed as the front runners were eating up the track.

The race was going at a blistering gallop by the time Spit Fire and Media Day settled in. However, with the experienced Patrick assessing the situation beautifully the animal began to make its move. Then it began to happen with Spit Fire picking up speed as they entered the far turn with Patrick urging it on. Sprinting on the outside, Spit Fire turned on the heat, blazing past rival runners one after the other. By the time the horses hit the homestretch, Spit Fire was firing on all cylinders, distancing itself with every passing stride to take the winning prize of $600,000 and trophy compliments of Banks DIH Limited. Release the Beast was tamed for second with It’s My Choice third and Media Day running in for fourth.

Keep on Swinging of the Jumbo Jet Stable with Trinidadian Padmore, took charge from the half way stage as it romped to an easy victory from Precise Gold, Red Rocket and Rosetta in the G and lower event for the prize package of $800,000 and trophy over 1400M.

The H2 and lower event saw Big Man Bass of the Habibulla stable with Colin Ross on the hunch running like a boss to demolish the field finishing ahead of Isn’t She Charming, Campador and Rosetta.

The two years old Guyana bred event saw Seven Dust of the James stable with Ross again the jockey dusting its opponents to win the 1100M race with Awesome Cash, Miss Olympic and Royal Jet rounding out the placings.

Jumbo’s Gift of the Inshan Bacchus Stable with Junior Sookhan riding had some work to do before taking over for an easy victory ahead of Liquid Lion and She In Control in the event for animals classified three year old West Indies Maidens that have not earned over $100,000, three year old Guyana Bred Horses and those classified “I” and lower over 1100M.

There was a one two for the Baker stable as Liquid Lion with Wills came hard to edge past Red Region with Richmond in the K and lower event in one of the most competitive events of the day, with Party Time and Red Jet the others that placed.

There were no confusion in the L and lower race. Flow Joe had an early flow before Confusion of the Amarnauth Stable again with Ross took over to sort things out with a good run down the homestretch to win from Flow Joe, Easy Lion and Affinity.

The champion jockey was Colin Ross with the champion stable award going to the Shariff, while Fazal Habibulla was adjudged the top trainer. They were presented with trophies compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organisers.

The day’s event was incident free with the police contingent led by Deputy Superintendent Karl Wilson being commended for doing a good job.

(Samuel Whyte)