Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Special Miracles Ministries hosts 21st Anniversary celebration

Oct 25, 2016 News 0

Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre Church (SMMRC) is marking another year of God’s goodness. The Church, which was established 21 years ago, is hosting a Grand Anniversary service on Sunday at its main location at Lot 203 Freeman Street, East La Penitence.
The event will feature several speakers including Founder and Leader of Special Miracles Ministries, Archbishop Wingrove David Babb, Bishop Henry Browne, Bishop Terrence Esseboom and Bishop Nathaniel Lamazon.
The celebration which starts at 3:00 pm will also feature a worship segment and a showcase of talent including dance, singing, poetry and other performances.
According to Archbishop Babb, over the years the church has hosted a number of activities to observe its anniversary. This year, SMMRC is hosting the grand thanksgiving service under the theme “Rebuilding and Rewarding.”
“We believe God honours those who labour in household of faith because God honors faith…It is therefore the goal of the Ministry to equip men and women to fulfill their Kingdom assignment on the earth,” Archbishop Babb added.
Special Miracles Ministries started in August 1994 with Archbishop Babb and a few brethren. The Pentecostal movement has since been expanding its reach to the communities of East La Penitence, Alexander Village and Cummings Lodge East Coast Demerara.
The Ministry currently functions under the leadership of Archbishop Babb and his wife, Bishop Amy Kumarie Babb.
Last year the Church was artistically rebranded Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre Church, which Archbishop Babb says speaks volumes to his ministry and the mission the church is seeking to accomplish in the nation.

More in this category

Sports

Regal are Wolf’s Challenge Open and Masters’ champs

Regal are Wolf’s Challenge Open and Masters’ champs

Oct 25, 2016

-Wellwoman take female title By Zaheer Mohamed Regal issued a strong warning to its rivals in the upcoming Guyana Softball Cup when they were crowned champions of the Open and Masters’ category,...
Read More
Spit Fire burns them up again as Shariff stable continues supremacy

Spit Fire burns them up again as Shariff stable...

Oct 25, 2016

Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship 2016…

Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship...

Oct 25, 2016

Fundraising with Schoolnews…

Fundraising with Schoolnews…

Oct 25, 2016

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools cricket…

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 25, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Oct 25, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Oct 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch