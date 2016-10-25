Special Miracles Ministries hosts 21st Anniversary celebration

Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre Church (SMMRC) is marking another year of God’s goodness. The Church, which was established 21 years ago, is hosting a Grand Anniversary service on Sunday at its main location at Lot 203 Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

The event will feature several speakers including Founder and Leader of Special Miracles Ministries, Archbishop Wingrove David Babb, Bishop Henry Browne, Bishop Terrence Esseboom and Bishop Nathaniel Lamazon.

The celebration which starts at 3:00 pm will also feature a worship segment and a showcase of talent including dance, singing, poetry and other performances.

According to Archbishop Babb, over the years the church has hosted a number of activities to observe its anniversary. This year, SMMRC is hosting the grand thanksgiving service under the theme “Rebuilding and Rewarding.”

“We believe God honours those who labour in household of faith because God honors faith…It is therefore the goal of the Ministry to equip men and women to fulfill their Kingdom assignment on the earth,” Archbishop Babb added.

Special Miracles Ministries started in August 1994 with Archbishop Babb and a few brethren. The Pentecostal movement has since been expanding its reach to the communities of East La Penitence, Alexander Village and Cummings Lodge East Coast Demerara.

The Ministry currently functions under the leadership of Archbishop Babb and his wife, Bishop Amy Kumarie Babb.

Last year the Church was artistically rebranded Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre Church, which Archbishop Babb says speaks volumes to his ministry and the mission the church is seeking to accomplish in the nation.