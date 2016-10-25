Seaman jailed 4 years, fined $16M for ganja

Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM
When Troy Van Doimen appeared yesterday before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer the charge of possession of narcotics, he told the court, “Your worship I don’t want to waste the court’s time. I plead guilty. I never had any problems with the law before and I am asking for bail.
He was however jailed for four years.
It is alleged that on October 22, at Lot 51 Fifth Street Avenue, Bartica, he had in his possession 14.61 kilograms of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by the Chief Magistrate.
According to Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, on the day in question, police acting on information went to the defendant’s home where a search was conducted. They found bags containing what was suspected to be leaves, seeds and stem under a chair in the defendant’s house.
The police brought the discovery to the defendant’s attention. They told him of the offence and cautioned him; he then admitted to being the owner of the narcotics.
Doimen was then arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station.
The items were weighed and turned out to be 14 kilograms 61 grams of cannabis, and the accused was charged for the offence.
When the magistrate asked Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers what was the street value of the narcotics, he told her $5,624,400. She imposed a fine equivalent to three times the street value of the drugs.
