Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Seaman jailed 4 years, fined $16M for ganja

Oct 25, 2016 News 0

When Troy Van Doimen appeared yesterday before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer the charge of possession of narcotics, he told the court, “Your worship I don’t want to waste the court’s time. I plead guilty. I never had any problems with the law before and I am asking for bail.
He was however jailed for four years.
It is alleged that on October 22, at Lot 51 Fifth Street Avenue, Bartica, he had in his possession 14.61 kilograms of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by the Chief Magistrate.
According to Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, on the day in question, police acting on information went to the defendant’s home where a search was conducted. They found bags containing what was suspected to be leaves, seeds and stem under a chair in the defendant’s house.
The police brought the discovery to the defendant’s attention. They told him of the offence and cautioned him; he then admitted to being the owner of the narcotics.
Doimen was then arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station.
The items were weighed and turned out to be 14 kilograms 61 grams of cannabis, and the accused was charged for the offence.
When the magistrate asked Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers what was the street value of the narcotics, he told her $5,624,400. She imposed a fine equivalent to three times the street value of the drugs.

More in this category

Sports

Regal are Wolf’s Challenge Open and Masters’ champs

Regal are Wolf’s Challenge Open and Masters’ champs

Oct 25, 2016

-Wellwoman take female title By Zaheer Mohamed Regal issued a strong warning to its rivals in the upcoming Guyana Softball Cup when they were crowned champions of the Open and Masters’ category,...
Read More
Spit Fire burns them up again as Shariff stable continues supremacy

Spit Fire burns them up again as Shariff stable...

Oct 25, 2016

Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship 2016…

Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship...

Oct 25, 2016

Fundraising with Schoolnews…

Fundraising with Schoolnews…

Oct 25, 2016

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools cricket…

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 25, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Oct 25, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Oct 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch