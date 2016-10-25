Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship 2016…

Oct 25, 2016 Sports 0

Saeed Ali assumes lead in hotly contested duels

Saeed Ali scored 2 ½ points, just ½ point 5difference from Roberto Neto (2), to assume a slim lead when the second and third rounds of the Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship 2016 concluded at the Ocean Spray Hotel, Stanley Place and Rupert Craig Highway on Sunday evening. One day earlier, Ali had engaged Neto in a thrilling encounter that eventually ended in a draw.
This was a truly brain testing encounter and Ali played with the Black pieces. Neto once more turned to his queens’ gambit and Saeed defended with the semi Slav variation. Neto was first to blunder, pushing for space advantage with C5 only to lose a pawn at the end of the variation. His shrewdness came to the fore when he managed a hold on to a draw.
In round 3, Saeed showcased his experience and knowledge playing the queens gambit, this time with the white pieces, against Nellisha Johnson. Johnson counteracted with the tactical chigorin defence but Ali resorted to shrewd tactics and eventually outplayed her.
Woman Candidate Master (WCM), Sheriff’s Ali has also demonstrated a competitive spirit when she finished Sunday’s session on 2 points.
One day earlier she had played former QC student Aravinda Singh and the two battled to a draw after a wonderful display of wits.
Neto attempted to rebound from the drawn game against Ali but experienced a similar setback against Sherifa Ali. The latter player also registered another draw this time against Aravinda Singh. Joshua Gopaul lost to Jaden Taylor after surrendering his queens to a simple knight fork before immediately resigning. Gopaul also conceded a draw to Aravinda Singh. Other games saw Nellisha Johnson winning a possible drawn game on time against Ghansham Allijohn in a game that lasted for 70 plus moves. Allijohn then made amends with a victory over his club mate, Jaden Taylor in round 3.
The other point standings are Joshua Gopaul (1 ½), Aravinda Singh (1), Ghansham Alijohn (1), Jaden Taylor and Nellisha Johnson (1 each). The players convene for rounds four and five next Saturday at the same venue.

More in this category

Sports

Regal are Wolf’s Challenge Open and Masters’ champs

Regal are Wolf’s Challenge Open and Masters’ champs

Oct 25, 2016

-Wellwoman take female title By Zaheer Mohamed Regal issued a strong warning to its rivals in the upcoming Guyana Softball Cup when they were crowned champions of the Open and Masters’ category,...
Read More
Spit Fire burns them up again as Shariff stable continues supremacy

Spit Fire burns them up again as Shariff stable...

Oct 25, 2016

Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship 2016…

Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship...

Oct 25, 2016

Fundraising with Schoolnews…

Fundraising with Schoolnews…

Oct 25, 2016

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools cricket…

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 25, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Oct 25, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Oct 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch