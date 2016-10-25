Remigrant nabbed with gun and ammunition, remanded

Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM
The remigrant Guyanese man who was nabbed on Saturday after a high speed chase by a police patrol, has been charged with possession of arms and ammunition and remanded to jail.
Kevin France, a 51-year-old self-employed resident of lot 55 Palmyra Village appeared on Monday before Magistrate Alex Moore in the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court.
He is charged with being in possession of one 9 mm pistol and 13 live rounds without being the holder of a firearm licence. It was approximately 01:00 hrs on Saturday at Palmyra, East Coast Berbice.
According to information around 01:00 hrs ranks of the Police Mobile Patrol acting on information stopped motor car PVV 2423 which was being driven by France in the vicinity of Vryheid Road, West Canje, Berbice.
France however did not stop, but sped away sparking a high speed chase along the New Amsterdam public road. He was caught when he arrived at his Palmyra home and was about to exit the vehicle.
He was subsequently searched and the gun and ammunition were discovered.
The firearm was seized whilst the car with France was escorted to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam.
The car was lodged along with the firearm.
He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to jail until November 14.
Oct 25, 2016-Wellwoman take female title By Zaheer Mohamed Regal issued a strong warning to its rivals in the upcoming Guyana Softball Cup when they were crowned champions of the Open and Masters’ category,...
Oct 25, 2016
Oct 25, 2016
Oct 25, 2016
Oct 25, 2016
It has been seventeen months since the APNU/AFC Coalition came into power and SOCU could only come up with a middle... more
Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more