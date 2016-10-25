Remigrant nabbed with gun and ammunition, remanded

The remigrant Guyanese man who was nabbed on Saturday after a high speed chase by a police patrol, has been charged with possession of arms and ammunition and remanded to jail.

Kevin France, a 51-year-old self-employed resident of lot 55 Palmyra Village appeared on Monday before Magistrate Alex Moore in the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court.

He is charged with being in possession of one 9 mm pistol and 13 live rounds without being the holder of a firearm licence. It was approximately 01:00 hrs on Saturday at Palmyra, East Coast Berbice.

According to information around 01:00 hrs ranks of the Police Mobile Patrol acting on information stopped motor car PVV 2423 which was being driven by France in the vicinity of Vryheid Road, West Canje, Berbice.

France however did not stop, but sped away sparking a high speed chase along the New Amsterdam public road. He was caught when he arrived at his Palmyra home and was about to exit the vehicle.

He was subsequently searched and the gun and ammunition were discovered.

The firearm was seized whilst the car with France was escorted to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam.

The car was lodged along with the firearm.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to jail until November 14.