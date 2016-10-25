Regal are Wolf’s Challenge Open and Masters’ champs

-Wellwoman take female title

By Zaheer Mohamed

Regal issued a strong warning to its rivals in the upcoming Guyana Softball Cup when they were crowned champions of the Open and Masters’ category, while Mike’s Wellwoman won the Female title as the Wolf’s Challenge Softball tournament concluded in front of a fair-sized crowd on Sunday night at the Demerara Cricket Club.

Led by a fine half century from Patrick Rooplall and a four-wicket haul by Privnauth Motilall, Regal defeated Speedboat by 35 runs in the Open final.

Rooplall was ruthless at the top of the order as he struck one four and six maximums in a rapid 55 to give Regal a fine start. Safraz Esau contributed 26 and skipper Fazal Rafiek made 25 as Regal posted 205-6 off their allocation of 20 overs. Extras assisted with 61. Wazir Hussain claimed 2-16 and Kishore Smith 2-19.

Lennox Marks and Shazim Hussain got Speedboat reply off to a fine start as they added 45 for the opening stand before Hussain was dismissed for 20. Marks timed the ball well hitting two fours and six sixes before he went for 55. However, a steady spell from Motilall restricted Speedboat as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Beepaul Bandoo struck two fours and one six to remain unbeaten on 27 as they were bowled out for 170 in 19.5 overs to hand Regal yet another title following their success in the Guyana Cup 2015 and New York Cup 2016. Motilall grabbed 4-23 off four overs while Tyrone Sanasie had 1-41.

Regal Masters added another prize to their collection with a five-wicket victory over Mike’s Wellman. Wellman managed 132 all out in 20 overs, batting first. Greg De Franca and Nandram Samlall added 43 for the first wicket before De Franca went for 25. After Samlall was dismissed for 21, Wellman lost some quick wickets to be reduced to 69-5. But Latchman Kallicharran who made 27 and Eon Lovell 19 propped up the total somewhat; David Harper captured 3-18, Raymond Harper 2-10 and Saheed Mohamed 2-31.

Regal top order batsmen got useful knocks as they responded with 133-5 in 18.2 overs. Raymond Harper, who played some handsome shots, struck four fours and one six in scoring 32 off 22 balls. Captain Mahendra Arjune cracked two fours and one six in 25, Eric Thomas got 22 (4×4,1×6) and Mahase Chunilall 21 as Khemchand Dindyal snared 2-20 and Motielall Chumandatt 2-28.

Mike’s Wellwoman overcame Trophy Stall Angels by 11 runs in the Female final. Batting first, Wellwoman got 111-6 in 15 overs with Latoya Smith scoring 51, while Sheneta Grimmond made 30 and Shenika Campbell 14. Smith, who faced 38 balls and hit two fours and one six, added 54 for the sixth-wicket with Campbell to steady the innings fairly after they lost some early wickets. Nicola Leacock had 2-13. Trophy Stall Angels threatened somewhat before they fell for 100 in 15 overs in reply. Odessa O Neil made 21 while Akela Castello got 19, Anisa Persaud 13. Zola Telford captured 3-15 and Haseena Mohamed 2-23.

In the semifinals, Trophy Stall Angels beat Blue Divas by seven wickets. Blue Divas got 95-7 in 15 overs taking first strike. Akma McKenzie made 19 and Michelly Taitt 16; Jenelle Nero and Anisa Persaud had one wicket each. Trophy Stall Angels replied with 97-3 with Heema Singh scoring 46 and Roxanne De Monick 21; Sangeeta Sawh took 2-16.

Wellwoman got the better of 4R Lioness by eight wickets. 4R Lioness batted first and managed 99-7 in 15 overs. Temika Wilson made 27 and Abigail Scott 22; Shemella Chichester picked up 3-14 and Telford 3-21. Wellwoman scored 100-2 in 11.3 overs in response. Joan Vansertima struck 36, Abena Parker 23 and Telford 15. Rooplall and Raymond Harper were given the man-of-the-match in the open and masters segment respectively.

Superior Woods captain Mohamed Rafeek who scored 309 runs including 106 not out against Savage and 101 versus Floodlight was the Masters MVP, while Lennox Marks who got 125 runs with his best being 77 vs Wolf’s Warriors was named MVP in the Open category. Telford with 182 runs and 12 wickets was the female MVP.

The competition was sponsored by Imran Husain of Wolf’s Furniture store of Leonora in memory of his late father Emam Hussain and was organised by the GFSCA.