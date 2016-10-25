Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM

Mysterious death of schoolgirl…Samples to be sent to Trinidad

Relatives of 13-year-old Mariza Kissoon, who died last Thursday after collapsing at her La Parfaite

Dead: Mariza Kissoon

Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) school, will know the cause of death once samples sent to Trinidad, are returned.
A post mortem examination was done at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour yesterday but the cause of death could not be determined.
Kaieteur News was told that samples were taken from the body to be sent to Trinidad where a thorough examination will be done. Kissoon of Lot 1518 Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie died shortly after 14:30 hrs.
According to information received, the teen collapsed in her classroom at the New Era Academy and did not regain consciousness.
Her sister, Pollyana Kissoon, had told this newspaper that they received a call from the school that the teen was unconscious. “I went there and she was in the office. She did not regain consciousness and the teachers were panicking so I told them she has to go to the doctor.”
According to the older Kissoon, a few minutes after her sibling was taken to the hospital, the doctor pronounced her dead.
She explained that her sister left home in good health and never suffered from any complications in the past.
”She was a healthy child and the teacher said that she did all her homework (yesterday). The teacher said that she had just answered a question in class and was about to sit down when she collapsed,” Kissoon said.
The samples will be returned to Guyana on Tuesday.

