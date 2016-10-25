Mahaicony murder…DPP recommends murder charges for 14-year-old, accomplice

Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that a 14-year-old and his accomplice be charged with the murder of Bibi Nesha Shairoon, whose bound body was found in her Mahaicony home two Mondays ago.
The two suspects will be appearing in court today.
The file was sent to the DPP yesterday. It was returned to the police late yesterday with the recommendations.
The file was sent for advice after the 25-year-old suspect confessed to the murder which he claimed was not intentional.
According to the confession given to detectives by the older suspect, it was the teenager who had plotted the robbery
Up to the time the file was sent for advice, the teen continued to deny his involvement.
