Letter to the Sports Editor

Golden Jaguars (In) Glorious Exit

Dear Sports Editor,

In the real and developed world, when a senior national team is ousted from a Premier Championship/Tournament, more so, at a preliminary stage, based upon what the contract entails, the coaching/technical staff submits its resignation and is not told to do so. But of course it’s only applicable providing are sides are equal. I.e. encampment, training sessions, practice matches/friendly internationals, et.al. However, locally in our beloved “Oh Beautiful Guyana, my lovely native land” it’s extremely the opposite. Whereby the absence/no commencement, of the 2016-2017 Elite League deprived approximately 200 footballers from 8 clubs, to meaningfully prepare for the nation’s Premier Football Competition. That by extension would have enabled them to vie competitively for selection, ahead for national representation. Within this context can the coaching/Technical staff and players be blamed for this sad predicament? Absolutely not!

Editor, given the fact that Bro: Shabbazz is associated with local national football for almost a decade, during which time the best ever FIFA ranking of 86 was achieved, almost 6 years ago. With a current placing of 118, it would only be prudent after Jamaica’s match, which the visitors won by 2 clear goals. The goodly Trinidadian has bowed out gracefully with his head held high. It must be taken into serious consideration that the nation’s administrators have failed the Golden Jaguars preparation this time around. That apart from a lack of physical fitness compliments of absolutely no domestic football, compounded by some of the overseas players, which bring me to the pertinent point in question. Does the GFF have within its database, information pertaining to the overseas based players’ weekly training, matches played as a starter/substitute and the level of football? Can the latter be ascertained to be higher than the Elite League? Is it prudent to invest scarce dollars to bring players i.e. airfare, internal transportation, accommodation, meals, stipends, etc and at the end of the day, they are not fit?

In the final analysis, four (4) full time sessions could have never sufficed against Suriname and Jamaica; Moreover, when the matches had to produce a winner, entailing 30 minutes of “extra time” and the possibility of penalty kicks. Thank the Heavenly Father it didn’t reach to that stage. Until and unless a properly structured development 4 year plan, the minimum is in place, time wastage would continue to aid the sport’s own self-destruction; albeit participating in a Gold Cup Tournament, would remain an illusion to be pursued but never attained!

It’s my sincere desire that with the acquisition of a new Technical Director, a new vision for development would be on the horizon. Sadly, since the ousting of former GFF president, Colin Klass at the behest of FIFA, via a suspension, the other occupants following thereafter, in the presidential chair haven’t to date delivered the qualities of leadership, in averting national embarrassments on the field of play and administratively.

The Elite League scenario is one of such, along with poor documentation for an overseas born player and overage. Additionally, players in their mid-thirties or there about, must call it a day in national representation, along with the other members of the coaching staff, that the lack of advanced certification in the relevant areas remains a hindrance for development. With this in mind the GFF, must leave no stone unturned for coaches to attend advanced courses overseas. Brazil, offers one of such that is FIFA accredited, with the late Ashton Taylor being the only beneficiary to date, which also occurred under the stewardship of former President, Colin Klass.

From 2 matches resulting in 240 minutes of football, along with injury time, what explanations can be offered for being pointless, winless, conceding 7 goals, scoring 4 for a goal difference of -3? Editor, apparently no lesson was learnt from the previous 2-5 loss to Curacao, in Round 2. Scientifically, our coaching staff is sadly lacking and so too is the sport’s administration.

Respectfully Yours,

Lester Sealey