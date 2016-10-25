Ithaca teen falls to death off truck

Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM
On April 5, 1998, Shellon Peters, of Lot 118, Ithaca, West Bank Berbice, gave birth to Travel, a baby boy. On October 23, 2016, Travel, is no more. He was 18.
Ithaca was plunged into a state of shock, yesterday as news of the sudden death of 18-year-old Travel Blair spread through the closely knitted community in which most people are related.
According to the grieving relatives, Travel was part of the crew which travelled with the ever popular music set called ‘ Thunder Bolt’ to Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice to provide entertainment for patrons of the horse race meeting on Sunday.
The crew was returning to Ithaca when just before ten o’clock Sunday night, tragedy struck. According to an individual who was on the vehicle, they had just entered Number Five Village when a pallet shifted causing at least one of the speaker boxes to knock some people off-balance, forcing them to grab onto whatever they could so as not to be thrown off the truck.
Travel was unlucky; he fell off the Canter truck. The other occupants raised an alarm forcing the driver to stop the vehicle. Travel was found lying face down on the road, and was bleeding through his mouth nose and ears.
The casualty was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he received initial treatment, and was thereafter referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. However, he died while en route to Georgetown.
Travel, a mason by trade, was the eldest of four children born to Shellon Peters and Patrick Blair.
The police at Fort Wellington have since detained the driver of the Canter-truck as they continue their investigations. (Bertie Peters)
