Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ithaca teen falls to death off truck

Oct 25, 2016 News 0

On April 5, 1998, Shellon Peters, of Lot 118, Ithaca, West Bank Berbice, gave birth to Travel, a baby boy. On October 23, 2016, Travel, is no more. He was 18.

Killed: Travel Blair

Killed: Travel Blair

Ithaca was plunged into a state of shock, yesterday as news of the sudden death of 18-year-old Travel Blair spread through the closely knitted community in which most people are related.
According to the grieving relatives, Travel was part of the crew which travelled with the ever popular music set called ‘ Thunder Bolt’ to Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice to provide entertainment for patrons of the horse race meeting on Sunday.
The crew was returning to Ithaca when just before ten o’clock Sunday night, tragedy struck. According to an individual who was on the vehicle, they had just entered Number Five Village when a pallet shifted causing at least one of the speaker boxes to knock some people off-balance, forcing them to grab onto whatever they could so as not to be thrown off the truck.
Travel was unlucky; he fell off the Canter truck. The other occupants raised an alarm forcing the driver to stop the vehicle. Travel was found lying face down on the road, and was bleeding through his mouth nose and ears.
The casualty was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he received initial treatment, and was thereafter referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. However, he died while en route to Georgetown.
Travel, a mason by trade, was the eldest of four children born to Shellon Peters and Patrick Blair.
The police at Fort Wellington have since detained the driver of the Canter-truck as they continue their investigations. (Bertie Peters)

More in this category

Sports

Regal are Wolf’s Challenge Open and Masters’ champs

Regal are Wolf’s Challenge Open and Masters’ champs

Oct 25, 2016

-Wellwoman take female title By Zaheer Mohamed Regal issued a strong warning to its rivals in the upcoming Guyana Softball Cup when they were crowned champions of the Open and Masters’ category,...
Read More
Spit Fire burns them up again as Shariff stable continues supremacy

Spit Fire burns them up again as Shariff stable...

Oct 25, 2016

Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship 2016…

Sasha Cells National Junior Chess Championship...

Oct 25, 2016

Fundraising with Schoolnews…

Fundraising with Schoolnews…

Oct 25, 2016

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools cricket…

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 25, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Oct 25, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Oct 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch