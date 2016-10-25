GCB/MOE Secondary Schools cricket…

School of the Nations beat RISS join Chase Academy, St John’s & C/Church in semis

By Sean Devers

Mark Ramsammy scored an entertaining 57 and got support from Christopher Baljeet who made 20 and took 4-5, to lead School of the Nations to a five-run win over Richard Ishmael Secondary (RISS) at the GINC ground as action in the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30 overs cricket competition continued yesterday.

The win propelled School of the Nations to tomorrow semi-finals of the North Zone where they will join favorites Chase Academy, St John’s College and Christ Church Secondary in the Zone semis. The School of the Nations face-off with Christ Church at Bourda, while Chase Academy battle St John’s at DCC.

At GNIC, Ramsammy, a right-handed opener who plays for TSC in local club cricket, played an array of lovely shots; reaching the boundary three times and cleared it five times and along with Baljeet, took their school to 135 as Brian Bowen, who removed Ramsammy, finished with 4-21. Bowen got support from Brandon Ramnarine (2-18) and Skipper Juspice Jones (2-18). Orlando Giddings top scored with 27 but only Joshua Gardener (15) offered any resistance as Rajendra Singh (3-10) backed up the versatile Baljeet.

In the other match yesterday, played at Bourda, East Ruimveldt Secondary beat North Ruimveldt Multilateral by four wickets after North Ruimveldt, despite being aided by 19 wides in 25 extras, were bowled out for 54 in 14.2 overs. Only Shakeem Dunn (10) reached double figures.

Rashidi Benjamin (3-5), Brian Fredricks (3-4) and Manowar Khan (2-14) did the damage with the ball for East Ruimveldt, who reached 55-6 to beat their neighbors from the other side of Mandela Avenue.

DCC batsman Diquan Bamfield called on his club cricket experience to finish unbeaten on 33, decorated with four fours despite Adrian Hinds (3-10) and Dunn (3-21) bowling well.

The match between Ascension Community High and Carmel Community High was awarded to Ascension since Carmel, for the second time failed to turn up at DCC claiming that they did not have enough players to field a team.

Today will see action at the Bourda, DCC, MYO, GNIC and Everest, where Diamond Secondary will play Soesdyke in the East Bank semi-final. Friendship Secondary will play the winner of today’s match in the East Bank final on Thursday.