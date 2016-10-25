Fundraising with Schoolnews…

S/ Ruimveldt Park Primary first to benefit

According to its founder Robert Sam, the South Ruimveldt Park Primary School is the first school to benefit from the recently launched “Fundraising with SCHOOLNEWS”. This programme offers primary schools across Guyana the opportunity to receive 25% of the price of SCHOOLNEWS products (test papers) as fundraising to help develop their extremely valuable but highly neglected Sports and Music programmes.

Because of the copies of SCHOOLNEWS being purchased by the South Ruimveldt Primary, the commissions (cash back) being received is helping them to begin refurbishing their playfield which has been unusable for more than two years.

Instead of purchasing SCHOOLNEWS from stores, parents are advised to buy the Test papers through their children’s Schools/PTA’s. This enables the schools to enjoy the following three-way benefit: (1) The academic quality of the Test papers (2) Cash back (commissions) as fundraising (3) Better trained Teachers in Sports and Music.

Last June, SCHOOLNEWS, through the MOE assisted the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) in conducting a beginners coaching course for 31 teachers. In August, seven persons from the group attended a Level-One International Volleyball course at which two of them were successful.

It is the intention of SCHOOLNEWS to continue working with the MOE and the respective National sports and Music associations to assist primary school teachers to be trained in every sport and music across Guyana, thus empowering them to better serve the children.

For further information from Sam kindly make contact with SCHOOLNEWS via telephone numbers: 231-3080, 618-6137, 694-9296, 226-3389 or email:[email protected]