Dem boys seh Doctors like use dem tongue

Nuff people is doctor. Some of dem get dem doctorate just from visiting a foreign country. Bharrat get he own like that and Moses get he own like that. De last time dem boys talk bout Babbie doctorate de man sue. But that is another story because he tell de whole world that de doctorate wha Jagdeo get ain’t nutten to shout about; that he Babbie own is de real thing.

That is how dem boys hear bout de old man who walk up to this doctor. He had a small bottle and a teaspoon in he hand. He pour from de small bottle into de teaspoon and ask de doctor if he gun tek a taste.

Dem boys hear de doctor ask de old man if is poison and de old man seh “No”. That is how de doctor decide to tek a taste. When he done he ask de old man wha de experiment was about. De old man seh that he doctor ask him to get somebody to test he urine to see if he got sugar. But was a foreign doctor suh de word test come out like taste.

Dem got other case like that and if people want to know why Guyana still poor all dem got to do is find out how de politicians use to operate overseas. Rohee go in New York and walk into a White Castle joint and ask de waitress how much pieces does deh in a five piece box of chicken.

He was de same Minister who did want to buy a cap wid de peak tun backwards.

But dem had some smart ones too. Dem is de ones that have business in other countries but as dem boys seh, wha happen to de smart fly gun happen to dem. A man running behind dem wid a trap and Uncle Sam helping him spread de net.

Dem boys surprise to see how things get. Papa Cheddi use to talk bout Russia but none of he followers who does preach de gospel according to communism even got a cent in that country. Talk half and watch wid de tasting.