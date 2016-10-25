Computer geeks to compete in major ‘Hackathon’ event

Latest update October 25th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Ministry of Public Telecommunications (MoPT) will stage its first Hackathon in November at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
Under the theme: “Code till yuh Drop”, this 2016 Hackathon seeks to bring together the best teams of software developers and designers to develop workable solutions that will propel Guyana to the stage where every citizen is conversant with digital technologies, and is able to manage his/her business at the level that global trade requires.
“The Hackathon is highly competitive. It will take place over 48 hours from Friday, November 4, at noon, non-stop to noon on Sunday, November 6. The teams of three to five ‘coders’ will first be given specific scenarios for which they should create the most efficient, elegant software solutions,” the ministry explained.
On the last day, at the close, a panel of judges will adjudicate and award three prizes – $300,000, $200,000 and $150,000.
A Hackathon (also known as hackfest or Codefest) is an ICT design sprint in which computer programmers and other software developers including graphic and interface designers, project managers, novices and experts collaborate intensively on soft and hardware projects.
They tend to focus on programming language, operating systems, applications, innovative economic development programmes or developing specified programmes for government use, training aids, among other things.
Oct 25, 2016-Wellwoman take female title By Zaheer Mohamed Regal issued a strong warning to its rivals in the upcoming Guyana Softball Cup when they were crowned champions of the Open and Masters’ category,...
Oct 25, 2016
Oct 25, 2016
Oct 25, 2016
Oct 25, 2016
It has been seventeen months since the APNU/AFC Coalition came into power and SOCU could only come up with a middle... more
Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more