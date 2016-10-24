Suriname win overall IGG ‘Goodwill’ title

Latest update October 24th, 2016 12:55 AM

Suriname won the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) overall ‘Goodwill’ title last weekend, claiming four of the seven disciplines that were contested and dividing the spoils in Volleyball to outdo hosts Guyana at the three Georgetown venues.
Suriname amassed a total of 91 points after winning Badminton, Basketball (Male and Female), Futsal (Male), Swimming (Male and Female), and Volleyball (Female). Guyana won Athletics (Male and Female), Table Tennis (Male and Female) and Volleyball (Male) to finish second on 85 points.
French Guiana did not participate in the Games. Director of Sport, Christopher Jones told Kaieteur Sport after last night’s Closing Ceremony at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall that he and his Surinamese counterpart will be travelling to French Guiana soon to ascertain their status as it relates to participating in the Games.
Jones said that the Local Organising Committee for the Games must be applauded for executing at “85 percent” efficiency.
“We lifted the standard in accommodation, transportation and feeding that shows Government commitment to the development of sports,” he noted.
According to the Director of Sport, Suriname’s dominance was a direct result of them having sports on their schools’ curriculum. He informed that the Government of Guyana is now heading in that direction and it is hoped that better results will be forthcoming.
“Our athletes had some shortcomings, but until we get sports back on schools’ curriculum we will continue to lag.
These Games showed us which direction we should be heading in, and we hope that with that we will get better results,” Jones posited.
He commended the various heads of sport associations for their “outstanding work” in making the Games here a success and the athletes for the “discipline” they demonstrated throughout the various competitions of the Games. The curtains officially came down on the event last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with respective teams receiving their awards amid a festive atmosphere. The teams also exchanged memorabilia in an exchange of culture.

