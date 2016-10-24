Slow work of contractors may delay Nov. 1, reopening of Kitty Market

– vendors

It seems as though the Kitty Market will not meet the November 1, reopening deadline set by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council.

This is according to vendors who ply their trade at the site. They complained that renovation at the municipal market is behind schedule due to the sloth of construction workers.

Vendors said that it is not possible for the market to be completed by next week Tuesday, criticizing construction works for “stalling the job”.

“I ain’t see no sort of work done here in the past two weeks. Them (workers) is just come here sometimes and deh liming. If you pass here you would see some of them drinking rum and playing dominoes and tennis on the job. Is like they collecting money under false pretense,” one seller vented.

In August, Town Clerk Royston King had announced that works on the market, which was stalled for months due to a lack of finance, will be completed in time for a November 1 re-opening.

But some vendors are also expressing concerns about inadequate ventilation in the lower flat of the market, even after M&CC had insisted that it will be the country’s first air conditioned shopping venue. They have raised concerns that the design of the building does not allow for natural airflow and ventilation, as compared to the old design, especially on the lower flat. Some of the vendors questioned why the M&CC wanted to scrap the initial plan.

When Kaieteur News visited the market yesterday, it was evident that a lot more work needed to be done. While the exterior of the upper flat has already been painted and roofing work seems to have been completed; the interior is in an atrocious state. Sections of the floor are still to be completed along with the installation of a few more windows.

From observations, no electrical works have commenced since there were a number of electrical wires dangling from the ceiling on the lower flat.

There were also no visible bulbs or light switches inside the two-storey building.

While vendors are still hopeful that the market will be fully air conditioned, they are also hoping that there will be no increase in stall rates.

An inspection of the lower flat of the market revealed about 20 eight feet concrete stalls; the majority of them minus ventilation. It appears that no windows will be placed on this section.

However, it was reported that the Town Clerk had announced that air conditioning will be restricted to the meat and seafood sections; while extractor fans, among other things will be used to ensure that the complex is properly ventilated.

A visit to the ‘Pond’ where seafood was once sold showed that it was in a deplorable state. However, it is apparent that renovation work has started. This section is just a wooden framework with no roof or walls.

The floors and walls in this area were also incomplete. Pieces of wood, hollow blocks and crushed cement blocks were scattered throughout the building.

An elderly woman who sells vegetables in front of the market also agreed that the market will not be reopened on time. Despite the market being under renovation, she complained of not having access to washroom facilities.

“I deh out here since one (13.00 hrs) and I ain’t use no toilet yet. Them lock up the toilet because them saying they ain’t want people use it.”

Efforts made to view the washroom area situated to the western side of the market proved futile because they were all secured by padlocks.

Clothes vendors are currently occupying stalls in this section.

The remodeled Kitty Market is to feature a traditional health centre, offices for payment of rates and taxes and a space for community councillors.

The upper flat of the market is also expected to accommodate new vendors. The M&CC had said that it had received over 170 applications from citizens who wished to occupy new stalls in the market, the ground floor of which is costing the council roughly $35M. Rehabilitation works on the Kitty Market, once described as a fire hazard commenced in February. The Council had embarked on a $250M restoration exercise, which Kaieteur News understands is being supervised by the City Engineer’s Department.

Repairs on the building were said to be done in phases to accommodate the relocation of some vendors.

The City Council had hoped to finish works on the market in time for the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The Kitty Market was established in 1882, two years after the Bourda Market came into being.