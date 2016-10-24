Residents accuse GWI of pumping sewage into Sussex Street canal

Has the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) been pumping raw sewage into the Sussex Street Canal?

That’s the contention of some residents, who complained yesterday that GWI workers were doing just that.

Contacted by some incensed residents, Kaieteur News went to the corner of Sussex and Hunter Streets yesterday, where a Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) sewage truck and workers were allegedly dumping sewage into the canal.

Four workers were at three manholes.

The men had placed what appeared to be a water pump into the sewage system, and were pumping what is believed to be raw sewage into the canal. The stench that permeated the area seemed to confirm the claim by residents.

One of the workers became enraged when a Kaieteur News staffer attempted to make enquiries.

He even attempted to block the reporter from taking photographs.

A resident who spoke with Kaieteur News said there must be another way for GWI to clean the sewage system. The woman noted that the area has a serious mosquito problem which would only be compounded with the indiscriminate dumping of human waste in the canals.

The Sussex Street resident added that this has happened in the past. The woman said that she made reports to the Ministry of Health and Puran Brothers Incorporated.

Puran Bros. has come under the spotlight in the past for dumping human waste behind the Guyana Forestry Commission. When approached back then, workers of the company had stated that officials at GWI had given them permission to dump sewage at the seawall location.

A company staffer had added that this was because there was no proper system to treat sewage before disposal.