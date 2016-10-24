Latest update October 24th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man pleads for return of stolen minibus

Oct 24, 2016 News 0

Just imagine parking your minibus in front of your yard and waking up one morning to find it gone.
This is the plight of Rohan Gocool of Lot 623 Thirteenth Street, Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara.
Last Tuesday, the 43-year-old father of one parked his vehicle in front of his yard and retired to bed. However, he is still in a state of shock after discovering the vehicle missing the following day.

The stolen minibus

The stolen minibus

He quickly hopped on to a motorcycle and searched the area for the vehicle. But his efforts were to no avail.
Gocool said he bought the bus three years ago and would normally use it to go shopping or run errands. Stolen is a green, burgundy and white Route 42 Toyota RZ minibus. It bears registration number BLL 8619.
“I feeling cripple right now. I feel down and out. When I ketch sick I use to jump in the bus and go to the hospital,” Gocool lamented.
Gocool related that the bus has no alarm systems.
The matter has since been reported to police.
Persons with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts can call Gocool on (592) 687-6036 or 699-9178 or the nearest police station.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana retain IGG ‘Goodwill’ Athletics title

Guyana retain IGG ‘Goodwill’ Athletics title

Oct 23, 2016

Guyana retained its Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) Goodwill athletics title yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, maintaining its composure through an hour-long ‘blackout’ that affected the...
Read More
Pakistan take control of second test v West Indies

Pakistan take control of second test v West

Oct 23, 2016

IGG Futsal…Doesburg’s helmet-trick sets up crushing 11-1 win for Suriname

IGG Futsal…Doesburg’s helmet-trick sets...

Oct 23, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 23, 2016

IGG Badminton..Suriname demolish Guyana 5-0

IGG Badminton..Suriname demolish Guyana 5-0

Oct 23, 2016

AK takes aim at GDF in Terrence Alli National Open

AK takes aim at GDF in Terrence Alli National

Oct 23, 2016

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Reigning champs crush Tucville 6-0

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 23, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Behind the green curtains

    Political ambition is ignited whenever elderly leaders assume office. Those below them, who may be young or younger,... more

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch