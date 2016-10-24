Man pleads for return of stolen minibus

Just imagine parking your minibus in front of your yard and waking up one morning to find it gone.

This is the plight of Rohan Gocool of Lot 623 Thirteenth Street, Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Last Tuesday, the 43-year-old father of one parked his vehicle in front of his yard and retired to bed. However, he is still in a state of shock after discovering the vehicle missing the following day.

He quickly hopped on to a motorcycle and searched the area for the vehicle. But his efforts were to no avail.

Gocool said he bought the bus three years ago and would normally use it to go shopping or run errands. Stolen is a green, burgundy and white Route 42 Toyota RZ minibus. It bears registration number BLL 8619.

“I feeling cripple right now. I feel down and out. When I ketch sick I use to jump in the bus and go to the hospital,” Gocool lamented.

Gocool related that the bus has no alarm systems.

The matter has since been reported to police.

Persons with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts can call Gocool on (592) 687-6036 or 699-9178 or the nearest police station.