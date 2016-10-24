Latest update October 24th, 2016 12:55 AM

Man charged with businesswoman's murder was in jail when she was slain

Police may have made a major blunder in their investigations into the murder of Chinese businesswoman Xiu Di Yang, who was shot dead by bandits last February.
It appears that one of three suspects charged with Yang’s murder was in jail on other charges when she was slain.
If this is so, the suspect may be released today, and questions will most likely be asked as to why he was charged in the first place.
Delroy Park, 31, called “Sickly,” of Cromarty Farm, Corentyne Berbice, Cordell Small called “Mad Dog and Bumpy Mouth” 29, of Lot 34 Johnstown, Corriverton, and Premchan Kallicharran, 29, called Boysie, of Lot 29 Grant 1780 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne Berbice were charged with the February 7, 2016, murder of Xiu Di Yang, 49 owner of the Gin LI Lai Restaurant at Lot 1B No. 57 village.
Yang was shot dead when a gang of men invaded the business she had operated with her husband Xu Hue Su and her two sons on the bottom flat of the two story building.

Charged: Delroy Park

Charged: Premchan Kallicharran

Charged: Cordell Small

Murdered:: Xiu Di Yang

During the murder of Xiu Di Yang the bandits were unmasked; one was armed with a small hand gun while the other had a cutlass. The woman was shot in her forehead between the eyes before the bandits escaped.
The trio first appeared on Monday 8th August at the Whim Magistrate’s Court .
It has also been revealed that during the time of the murder, Small was also incarcerated in the New Amsterdam Prison.
Park and Small who were incarcerated at the New Amsterdam Prison on other charges, were taken out by cops and questioned. Kallicharran, who was out on bail on other charges, was also questioned. They were all subsequently charged.
The men are expected back in court today when a decision will be made as to whether they will be released.
Park was a victim of a hit and run accident which claimed the lives of three people. He was previously charged with the theft of $90,000 from a truck in December, 2015.
Park has matters of robbery, rape, and robbery under arms among a number of other cases pending in court.
Kallicharran and Small are on a joint charge of possession of one firearm and ammunition. They were the occupants of motor car PSS8296, being driven by Kallicharran when they were intercepted by police and the firearm and ammunition were found in the vehicle.
Kallicharran was also charged with robbing a vendor and his wife at the entrance of Black Bush Polder of $180,000, their car key and a cellular phone.
Kallicharran and Parks were fingered in another robbery which occurred on January 3 at Cromarty, Corentyne .

